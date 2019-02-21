Tiger Woods shoots even-par 71 to begin WGC-Mexico Championship

The highlight of Tiger Woods’ first-ever professional round of golf in Mexico came before his first shot.

He was introduced as “Tiger! Tiger! Tiger Wooooods!” by the starter and received a wild and vocal welcome from the gallery at the first tee Thursday in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Bienvenido al Exatlón México Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/FqZoxmevkB — Joshúa Maya (@PlaysOfTheWeek) February 21, 2019

Woods’ day slid quickly downhill. He launched a fairway metal off the tee and lost it to the left on his first round.

He would right his round by with birdies on 4-6 to get to 1-under. But Woods would give it right back on No. 8 to make the turn at even par on a day where he should’ve shot much lower.

Another bogey on No. 13, followed by a birdie on No. 15 lead to Woods’ even par 71 at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

Woods said he was tired after three marathon days of golf at the Genesis Open last weekend and was wary of the altitude change this week heading to the heights of Mexico City.

Others did a better job with the altitude issues, especially leader Rory McIlroy (-8) or Justin Thomas (who cranked a 400-plus yard drive on No. 12).