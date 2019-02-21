Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
WGC-Mexico Championship Round 1 Live Blog: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson lead field

US golfer Tiger Woods is pictured during a practice round at Chapultepec's Golf Club in Mexico City on February 20, 2019 ahead of the World Golf Championships that runs from February 21 to 24 in the Mexican capital. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images) Alfredo Estrella/Getty Images

By February 21, 2019 7:54 am

Tiger Woods plays in Mexico for the first time as pro starting Thursday in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Woods has 18 World Golf Championships victories on nine courses. He will tee off with Bryson DeChambeau and Mexican golfer Abraham Ancer from No. 1 at Club de Golf Chapultepec at 2:03 p.m. Eastern time in Round 1.

Phil Mickelson makes his 600th career PGA Tour in the event. He will be paired with Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson. Thomas is coming off a loss at the Genesis Open that he said “will bother me the rest of my life.”

With a peak elevation of 7,835 feet, expect long-ball hitters like Johnson to put on a show.

Follow our live blog here all day:

