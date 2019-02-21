WGC-Mexico Championship Round 1 Live Blog: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson lead field

Tiger Woods plays in Mexico for the first time as pro starting Thursday in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Woods has 18 World Golf Championships victories on nine courses. He will tee off with Bryson DeChambeau and Mexican golfer Abraham Ancer from No. 1 at Club de Golf Chapultepec at 2:03 p.m. Eastern time in Round 1.

Phil Mickelson makes his 600th career PGA Tour in the event. He will be paired with Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson. Thomas is coming off a loss at the Genesis Open that he said “will bother me the rest of my life.”

With a peak elevation of 7,835 feet, expect long-ball hitters like Johnson to put on a show.

