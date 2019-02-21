What Tiger Woods said after his 71 Thursday in the WGC-Mexico Championship

Tiger Woods slogged his way to an even-par 71 in the opening round of the WGC-Mexico Championship Thursday.

It was his first competitive match ever in Mexico and his first tournament at altitude in nearly 20 years.

Here is some of what he had to say afterward at Club De Golf Chapultepec:

On the course

“Yeah, got off to a bad start. Got it going after a little bit there, made three in a row. Couldn’t make any birdies after that for some reason. It is what it is.”

On the double-bogey on No. 1

“Well, I was trying to cut it and I pulled across it to try and cut it and hit it

dead off the toe. Hit both of them dead off the toe. It’s just not going to cut when you hit it off the toe. Didn’t cut …The first signal was safe, and then I think it was (Abraham Ancer) hitting, you know, building his stance and then I got — I got notified that it was probably out. Then I hit the second one and then they notified that that was safe.”

On his how he felt after his three early birdies

“I could have gotten probably 4 or 5 out of it today. Just couldn’t quite keep it going. 8’s leading right now, but it’s a pretty bunched leaderboard. I think 3 was actually on the board there. A lot of guys are coming up with the same scores.

On his comfort zone in the altitude

“Last week we were hitting 5-irons and they were going about 169, 172. Here I hit wedge that went 205. A little bit different in the two weeks. Just try to get a feel for it. Uphill’s playing way different than playing downhill without wind. It’s a big difference playing downhill.”

On how he decided to play Bay Hill and The Players

“I waited until the last minute to try and figure it out. I wanted to get it out of my head before I teed off today, and so just commit to whatever decision I was going to make. This morning, last night, a couple days leading into this, what decision I’m going to go with and now come out and play, and I did. Unfortunately, I’m going to take next week off at home, but I have to — the schedule is so cramped, especially the Florida Swing, and then we had my event last week and World Golf Championship this week.”