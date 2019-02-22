2019 Golfweek Father's Day Open

The Tradition Continues . . . June 14-16 at Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, Florida

2019 will mark Golfweek’s 37th year celebrating Fathers with our annual golf tournament. Our host facility will be Hammock Beach Resort located on the East Coast of Florida. Two rounds of golf on two beautiful courses; the Ocean Course and the Conservatory Course, will offer you and your family a lifetime of memories.

This tournament is open to all players. As always all combinations of Fathers, Grandfathers, Son, and Daughters are welcome to compete in the fun and unforgettable tournament.

Our time-honored tradition of our Father of the Year Luncheon will continue. Some notable past honorees have been; Bucky Walter, Billy Hayes, Lain Rinker, Jack Nicklaus, Robert Trent Jones,Karsten Solheim, Digger Smith, Fred Klauk, Earl Woods, Robert Nye, David Adamonis, Sr., Peter Compton, Jerry Cozby -Don Padgett II, Johan Immelman and Dale Armstrong.