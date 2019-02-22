Dustin Johnson keeps card clean and takes 2-shot lead into Saturday at WGC-Mexico

Dustin Johnson has played 36 holes of bogey-free golf in the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club De Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

With that, Johnson has emerged as the leader entering the third round. He finished Friday play at 11-under par overall and holds a two-shot lead over first-round leader Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar.

Johnson, who won here two years ago, shot a 4-under 67.

Tiger Woods moved into contention with a 66 — and had one shot from a fairway bunker that dazzled the gallery and set the internet ablazed on No. 9. He is six shots behind of DJ.

McIlroy quickly took a three-shot lead after he birdied three holes. That disappeared after a four-putt from the fringe at No. 9 that halted his momentum. He shot 69.

Kuchar steadied himself for a 67.