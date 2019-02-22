Dustin Johnson holds a two-shot lead at 11-under overall heading into Round 3 play Saturday in the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar share second place at 9-under. Tiger Woods elevated himself into contention with a 66 Friday and lurks just six shots off the lead, tied for eighth place.

Here are the Saturday tee times for the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Round 3 WGC-Mexico Championship Tee Times – 1st Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee Time Golfers 11:03 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Abraham Ancer 11:15 a.m. Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele 11:27 a.m. Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley, Branden Grace 11:39 a.m. George Coetzee, Aaron Wise, Hao Tong Li 11:51 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Shugo Imahira, Danny Willett 12:03 p.m. Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Patrick Reed 12:15 p.m. Jake McLeod, Patrick Cantlay, David Lipsky 12:27 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Francesco Molinari, Joost Luiten 12:39 p.m. Charles Howell III, Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton 12:51 p.m. Ian Poulter, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Richard Sterne 1:03 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Smith 1:15 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar

Round 3 Genesis Open Tee Times – 10th Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee Time Golfers 11:03 a.m. Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood 11:15 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel 11:27 a.m. Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox, Phil Mickelson 11:39 a.m. Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren 11:51 a.m. Matt Wallace, Kyle Stanley, Rafa Cabrera Bello 12:03 p.m. Webb Simpson, Alexander Björk, Bubba Watson 12:15 p.m. Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry, Thorbjørn Olesen 12:27 p.m. Eddie Pepperell, Shubhankar Sharma, Tom Lewis 12:39 p.m. Kevin Na, Satoshi Kodaira, Bryson DeChambeau 12:51 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Chez Reavie, Adrian Otaegui 1:03 p.m Byeong Hun An, Marc Leishman, Lucas Bjerregaard 1:15 p.m. Matthew Millar, Shaun Norris, Sanghyun Park

TV/Info

Friday

Golf Channel: 12-2:30 p.m.

NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

Round 3 Pin Locations