Dustin Johnson holds a two-shot lead at 11-under overall heading into Round 3 play Saturday in the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.
Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar share second place at 9-under. Tiger Woods elevated himself into contention with a 66 Friday and lurks just six shots off the lead, tied for eighth place.
Here are the Saturday tee times for the WGC-Mexico Championship.
Round 3 WGC-Mexico Championship Tee Times – 1st Tee
(All times Eastern)
|Tee Time
|Golfers
|11:03 a.m.
|Patton Kizzire, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Abraham Ancer
|11:15 a.m.
|Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele
|11:27 a.m.
|Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley, Branden Grace
|11:39 a.m.
|George Coetzee, Aaron Wise, Hao Tong Li
|11:51 a.m.
|Erik van Rooyen, Shugo Imahira, Danny Willett
|12:03 p.m.
|Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Patrick Reed
|12:15 p.m.
|Jake McLeod, Patrick Cantlay, David Lipsky
|12:27 p.m.
|Louis Oosthuizen, Francesco Molinari, Joost Luiten
|12:39 p.m.
|Charles Howell III, Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton
|12:51 p.m.
|Ian Poulter, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Richard Sterne
|1:03 p.m.
|Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Smith
|1:15 p.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar
Round 3 WGC-Mexico Championship Tee Times – 10th Tee
(All times Eastern)
|Tee Time
|Golfers
|11:03 a.m.
|Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood
|11:15 a.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel
|11:27 a.m.
|Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox, Phil Mickelson
|11:39 a.m.
|Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren
|11:51 a.m.
|Matt Wallace, Kyle Stanley, Rafa Cabrera Bello
|12:03 p.m.
|Webb Simpson, Alexander Björk, Bubba Watson
|12:15 p.m.
|Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry, Thorbjørn Olesen
|12:27 p.m.
|Eddie Pepperell, Shubhankar Sharma, Tom Lewis
|12:39 p.m.
|Kevin Na, Satoshi Kodaira, Bryson DeChambeau
|12:51 p.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Chez Reavie, Adrian Otaegui
|1:03 p.m
|Byeong Hun An, Marc Leishman, Lucas Bjerregaard
|1:15 p.m.
|
Matthew Millar, Shaun Norris, Sanghyun Park
TV/Info
Friday
Golf Channel: 12-2:30 p.m.
NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)
