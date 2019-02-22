Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2019 WGC-Mexico Championship Round 2 Live Blog: Rory McIlroy begins day with solo lead

Feb 21, 2019; Mexico City, MEX; Bryson DeChambeau (blue shirt) and Tiger Woods (right) line up putts on the 17th green during the first round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

By February 22, 2019 10:03 am

Rory McIlroy begins play Friday at the WGC-Mexico Championship with a one-shot lead over Dustin Johnson. McIlroy flirted with the course record at Club De Golf Chapultepec before closing with a 63 that included seven birdies, an eagle and 17 of 18 greens hit in regulation.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods labored from his first shot of the day Thursday – which may still be missing – and closed with an even-par 71.

Stick with us here for our live blog.

And hop on our live Tiger Tracker to follow Woods after he begins play from the 10th tee at 12:51 p.m. alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer.

TV Info

Golf Channel: 2-7 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 12-7 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

Comments

