Tiger Woods catches fire with 5-under 66 Friday at WGC-Mexico

There’s no other way to say it: Tiger Woods was on absolute fire on Friday at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Following his lackluster opening round 71, Woods fired off a 5-under 66 to climb the leaderboard and put himself in position to get in the mix this weekend (don’t forget, this is a no-cut tournament, so all players advance to the weekend).

Starting his day on the back-nine, Woods put himself in a tough spot early and was forced to scramble for par on his first two holes. From there, he birdied three of his next four to move to 3-under before dropping a shot on the par-3 17th.

Woods got it right back on No. 18 to make the turn to the front at 3-under.

His second nine on the front mimicked his first, with two hard-earned pars out the gate, followed by a couple birdies on No. 3 and No. 5 in the middle holes.

And then on No. 9, his final hole, he hit a shot that few players, if any others, are capable of.

Tiger found the fairway often due to another round of conservative tee shots. The big difference from Thursday with his score came from his performance on the greens. On Friday, Woods was able to make the putts that just wouldn’t fall in the first round.