Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' Friday round at the WGC-Mexico Championship

After an electric introduction, Tiger Woods fell a little flat in his first professional start in Mexico Thursday at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Woods shot a lackluster even par 71 at Club de Golf Chapultepec on a day where he should’ve shot much lower. Rory McIlroy caught fire with an 8-under 63, followed by Dustin Johnson (-7), Justin Thomas and Matt Kuchar (-5).

But fear not, Tiger fans. There’s no weekend cut at this tournament, meaning we get three more rounds of action from the 80-time PGA Tour winner.

Woods tees off on the back-nine Friday at 12:51 p.m. ET alongside good friend Bryson DeChambeau and crowd-favorite Abraham Ancer. Make sure to follow our live blog for all the action and below for shot-by-shot analysis of Woods’ second round in Mexico City.

Hole 10: Par 4, 457 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:52 p.m.): Iron to start his round today and this one took a big kick and was trending towards the rough, but took a friendly hop back into the fairway. We’re off and running.

What a difference a day makes for @TigerWoods. Out of bounds yesterday. A lucky bounce today.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/hUfiKkuNgy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 22, 2019

APPROACH SHOT (12:25 p.m.): He launched this one and it finds the rough, near the gallery behind the green. Might’ve hit that one a little too high with the altitude.

PRE-ROUND