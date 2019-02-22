Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' Friday round at the WGC-Mexico Championship

After an electric introduction, Tiger Woods fell a little flat in his first professional start in Mexico Thursday at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Woods shot a lackluster even par 71 at Club de Golf Chapultepec on a day where he should’ve shot much lower. Rory McIlroy caught fire with an 8-under 63, followed by Dustin Johnson (-7), Justin Thomas and Matt Kuchar (-5).

But fear not, Tiger fans. There’s no weekend cut at this tournament, meaning we get three more rounds of action from the 80-time PGA Tour winner.

Woods tees off on the back-nine Friday at 12:51 p.m. ET alongside good friend Bryson DeChambeau and crowd-favorite Abraham Ancer. Make sure to follow our live blog for all the action and below for shot-by-shot analysis of Woods’ second round in Mexico City.

PRE-ROUND