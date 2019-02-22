USC, Texas top Women's Golf Coaches Association Coaches Poll

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association has released the first poll of the spring season, and USC tops the rankings by a close margin over Texas.

USC received 13 first-place votes, while Texas got nine. Duke, Stanford and UCLA round out the top five, with UCLA also receiving a first-place vote.

USC is one of six Pac-12 teams in the top 25. The SEC also has six teams ranked, led by Vanderbilt at No. 6.

In Div. II, Dallas Baptist is No. 1. In Div. III, Carleton College received all but two first-place votes to nab the No. 1 spot.

DIVISION I WGCA COACHES POLL

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points 1 USC (13) 565 2 Texas (9) 557 3 Duke 512 4 Stanford 506 5 UCLA (1) 488 6 Vanderbilt 453 7 Arkansas 437 T8 Kent State 409 T8 Florida 409 10 Arizona 375 11 Auburn 310 T12 South Carolina 308 T12 Wake Forest 308 14 Virginia 278 15 Northwestern 275 16 Florida State 188 17 Arizona State 181 18 Clemson 175 19 Texas Christian 128 20 Furman 120 21 Alabama 102 22 Pepperdine 80 T23 Miami 76 T23 Washington 76 25 Michigan State 58 Others Receiving Votes: Oklahoma (47); Illinois (36); Oregon State (5); Purdue (4); Louisville (4); San Jose State (3); Oklahoma State (2); Augusta (1).

DIVISION II WGCA COACHES POLL

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points 1 Dallas Baptist (7) 342 2 Indianapolis (6) 339 3 Nova Southeastern (1) 327 4 Barry 301 5 Arkansas Tech 285 6 Grand Valley State 267 7 Rollins College 257 8 West Texas A&M 254 9 Findlay 247 10 Lynn 215 11 Limestone College 201 12 Florida Southern College 194 13 St. Mary’s (Texas) 193 14 California State San Marcos 180 15 Florida Institute of Technology 129 16 Saint Leo 128 17 Oklahoma Christian 115 18 Academy of Art 111 19 Northeastern State 95 20 Southwestern Oklahoma State 90 21 Tampa 74 22 Lee 66 23 Wingate 39 24 Missouri-St. Louis 36 25 Lenoir Rhyne 27 Others Receiving Votes: Central Oklahoma (17); Rogers State (6); Central Missouri (6); Maryville University of St. Louis (3); St. Edward’s (3); Sonoma State (2); Flagler College(1)

DIVISION III WGCA COACHES POLL

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points 1 Carleton College (11) 322 2 George Fox(2) 309 3 DePauw 280 4 Grinnell College 274 5 Rhodes College 272 6 Williams College 263 7 New York University 243 8 Pomona/Pitzer 229 9 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 197 10 Amherst College 184 11 Washington University in St. Louis 171 12 Berry College 159 13 Whittier College 156 14 University of Redlands 154 15 Carnegie Mellon 153 16 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 122 17 Saint Mary’s College (IN) 115 18 College of Saint Benedict 108 19 Gustavus Adolphus College 103 20 Methodist 101 21 Washington and Lee 86 22 Wisconsin-Stout 59 23 Occidental College 37 24 Transylvania 34 25 Oglethorpe 21 Others Receiving Votes: Illinois Wesleyan (17); University of Wisconsin, Whitewater (14); Whitman College (10); Wittenberg (10); California Lutheran (9); Birmingham Southern College (8); Sewanee: The University of the South (5).

About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association was founded in 1983 and is a non-profit organization representing more than 600 women’s collegiate golf coaches.