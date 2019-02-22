Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USC, Texas top Women's Golf Coaches Association Coaches Poll

By February 22, 2019 6:00 pm

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association has released the first poll of the spring season, and USC tops the rankings by a close margin over Texas.

USC received 13 first-place votes, while Texas got nine. Duke, Stanford and UCLA round out the top five, with UCLA also receiving a first-place vote.

USC is one of six Pac-12 teams in the top 25. The SEC also has six teams ranked, led by Vanderbilt at No. 6.

In Div. II, Dallas Baptist is No. 1. In Div. III, Carleton College received all but two first-place votes to nab the No. 1 spot.

DIVISION I WGCA COACHES POLL

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points
1 USC (13) 565
2 Texas (9) 557
3 Duke 512
4 Stanford 506
5 UCLA (1) 488
6 Vanderbilt 453
7 Arkansas 437
T8 Kent State 409
T8 Florida 409
10 Arizona 375
11 Auburn 310
T12 South Carolina 308
T12 Wake Forest 308
14 Virginia 278
15 Northwestern 275
16 Florida State 188
17 Arizona State 181
18 Clemson 175
19 Texas Christian 128
20 Furman 120
21 Alabama 102
22 Pepperdine 80
T23 Miami 76
T23 Washington 76
25 Michigan State 58
Others Receiving Votes: Oklahoma (47); Illinois (36); Oregon State (5); Purdue (4); Louisville (4); San Jose State (3); Oklahoma State (2); Augusta (1).

DIVISION II WGCA COACHES POLL

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points
1 Dallas Baptist (7) 342
2  Indianapolis (6) 339
3 Nova Southeastern (1) 327
4 Barry 301
5 Arkansas Tech 285
6 Grand Valley State 267
7 Rollins College 257
8 West Texas A&M 254
9 Findlay 247
10 Lynn 215
11 Limestone College 201
12 Florida Southern College 194
13 St. Mary’s (Texas) 193
14 California State San Marcos 180
15 Florida Institute of Technology 129
16 Saint Leo 128
17 Oklahoma Christian 115
18 Academy of Art 111
19 Northeastern State 95
20 Southwestern Oklahoma State 90
21 Tampa 74
22 Lee 66
23 Wingate 39
24 Missouri-St. Louis 36
25 Lenoir Rhyne 27
Others Receiving Votes: Central Oklahoma (17); Rogers State (6); Central Missouri (6); Maryville University of St. Louis (3); St. Edward’s (3); Sonoma State (2); Flagler College(1)

DIVISION III WGCA COACHES POLL

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points
1 Carleton College (11) 322
2 George Fox(2) 309
3 DePauw 280
4 Grinnell College 274
5 Rhodes College 272
6 Williams College 263
7 New York University 243
8 Pomona/Pitzer 229
9 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 197
10 Amherst College 184
11 Washington University in St. Louis 171
12 Berry College 159
13 Whittier College 156
14 University of Redlands 154
15 Carnegie Mellon 153
16 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 122
17 Saint Mary’s College (IN) 115
18 College of Saint Benedict 108
19 Gustavus Adolphus College 103
20 Methodist 101
21 Washington and Lee 86
22 Wisconsin-Stout 59
23 Occidental College 37
24 Transylvania 34
25 Oglethorpe 21
Others Receiving Votes: Illinois Wesleyan (17); University of Wisconsin, Whitewater (14); Whitman College (10); Wittenberg (10); California Lutheran (9); Birmingham Southern College (8); Sewanee: The University of the South (5).

About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association was founded in 1983 and is a non-profit organization representing more than 600 women’s collegiate golf coaches.

