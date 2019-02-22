USC, Texas top Women's Golf Coaches Association Coaches Poll

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association has released the first poll of the spring season, and USC tops the rankings by a close margin over Texas.
USC received 13 first-place votes, while Texas got nine. Duke, Stanford and UCLA round out the top five, with UCLA also receiving a first-place vote.
USC is one of six Pac-12 teams in the top 25. The SEC also has six teams ranked, led by Vanderbilt at No. 6.
In Div. II, Dallas Baptist is No. 1. In Div. III, Carleton College received all but two first-place votes to nab the No. 1 spot.
DIVISION I WGCA COACHES POLL
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|1
|USC (13)
|565
|2
|Texas (9)
|557
|3
|Duke
|512
|4
|Stanford
|506
|5
|UCLA (1)
|488
|6
|Vanderbilt
|453
|7
|Arkansas
|437
|T8
|Kent State
|409
|T8
|Florida
|409
|10
|Arizona
|375
|11
|Auburn
|310
|T12
|South Carolina
|308
|T12
|Wake Forest
|308
|14
|Virginia
|278
|15
|Northwestern
|275
|16
|Florida State
|188
|17
|Arizona State
|181
|18
|Clemson
|175
|19
|Texas Christian
|128
|20
|Furman
|120
|21
|Alabama
|102
|22
|Pepperdine
|80
|T23
|Miami
|76
|T23
|Washington
|76
|25
|Michigan State
|58
|Others Receiving Votes: Oklahoma (47); Illinois (36); Oregon State (5); Purdue (4); Louisville (4); San Jose State (3); Oklahoma State (2); Augusta (1).
DIVISION II WGCA COACHES POLL
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|1
|Dallas Baptist (7)
|342
|2
|Indianapolis (6)
|339
|3
|Nova Southeastern (1)
|327
|4
|Barry
|301
|5
|Arkansas Tech
|285
|6
|Grand Valley State
|267
|7
|Rollins College
|257
|8
|West Texas A&M
|254
|9
|Findlay
|247
|10
|Lynn
|215
|11
|Limestone College
|201
|12
|Florida Southern College
|194
|13
|St. Mary’s (Texas)
|193
|14
|California State San Marcos
|180
|15
|Florida Institute of Technology
|129
|16
|Saint Leo
|128
|17
|Oklahoma Christian
|115
|18
|Academy of Art
|111
|19
|Northeastern State
|95
|20
|Southwestern Oklahoma State
|90
|21
|Tampa
|74
|22
|Lee
|66
|23
|Wingate
|39
|24
|Missouri-St. Louis
|36
|25
|Lenoir Rhyne
|27
|Others Receiving Votes: Central Oklahoma (17); Rogers State (6); Central Missouri (6); Maryville University of St. Louis (3); St. Edward’s (3); Sonoma State (2); Flagler College(1)
DIVISION III WGCA COACHES POLL
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|1
|Carleton College (11)
|322
|2
|George Fox(2)
|309
|3
|DePauw
|280
|4
|Grinnell College
|274
|5
|Rhodes College
|272
|6
|Williams College
|263
|7
|New York University
|243
|8
|Pomona/Pitzer
|229
|9
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|197
|10
|Amherst College
|184
|11
|Washington University in St. Louis
|171
|12
|Berry College
|159
|13
|Whittier College
|156
|14
|University of Redlands
|154
|15
|Carnegie Mellon
|153
|16
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|122
|17
|Saint Mary’s College (IN)
|115
|18
|College of Saint Benedict
|108
|19
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|103
|20
|Methodist
|101
|21
|Washington and Lee
|86
|22
|Wisconsin-Stout
|59
|23
|Occidental College
|37
|24
|Transylvania
|34
|25
|Oglethorpe
|21
|Others Receiving Votes: Illinois Wesleyan (17); University of Wisconsin, Whitewater (14); Whitman College (10); Wittenberg (10); California Lutheran (9); Birmingham Southern College (8); Sewanee: The University of the South (5).
About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association
The Women’s Golf Coaches Association was founded in 1983 and is a non-profit organization representing more than 600 women’s collegiate golf coaches.
