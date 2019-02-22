What Tiger Woods said after his round of 66 on Friday at the WGC-Mexico Championship

Tiger Woods patiently played himself into contention at the WGC-Mexico Championship Friday in Mexico City.

Woods shot a 66 and now sits T8 at 5-under par overall, six shots behind leader Dustin Johnson.

Woods’ day was highlighted by an amazing Tiger-Only-Makes-This-Shot shot at No. 9.

Here is some of what Woods had to say after his round Friday:

On the shot on No. 9

“The ball was sitting down just enough where I didn’t think I could clear that tree. I also had 130 yards, but it’s hard (inaudible) up when the ball’s sitting down like that. So I went back to try to cut it with an 8-iron and then I realized that’s going to come out too hot, it’s going to miss the slope. I ended up going back to the 9-iron and I realized, jeez, I’ve really got to slice this thing. So I opened up and gave it as much of a cut motion as I possibly could and it worked out.”

On the difference between Friday and Thursday

“I’m a little more familiar with the golf course. I have a better feel for the tee shots, the lines, the approach shots, the greens. I was able to feel it in my feet better today than I did yesterday. It helps having that one look yesterday in a competitive environment.”

On when he learned how to be patient

“It wasn’t my natural strong suit, that’s for sure. My dad was a very, very patient man and I learned by just being around him. As I matured throughout the game, I’ve gotten a little bit more patient, especially since having kids. That definitely will test one’s patience.”

On what he will take from Friday’s play

“I plodded my way around the golf course and I kept it in front of me nicely and never really got out of position.”