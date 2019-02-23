Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2019 WGC-Mexico Championship: Final round tee times, pairings, TV info

2019 WGC-Mexico Championship: Final round tee times, pairings, TV info

2019 WGC-Mexico Championship: Final round tee times, pairings, TV info

By February 23, 2019 7:07 pm

Dustin Johnson shot 5-under 66 Saturday to take a four-shot lead entering the final round of the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City.

Johnson stumbled with a double bogey at the par-4 10th hole but rebounded with four birdies over his final eight holes. He enters Sunday’s final round at 16 under and is looking for his sixth career WGC title.

Rory McIlroy is alone in second at 12 under while Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia and Cameron Smith are T-3 at 9 under.

Here are the Sunday tee times for the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Round 4 WGC-Mexico Championship Tee Times – 1st Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee Time Golfers
10:58 a.m. HaoTong Li, Joost Luiten, Matt Kuchar
11:10 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Aaron Wise
11:22 a.m. Bubba Watson, Richard Sterne, Patton Kizzire
11:34 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Brendan Grace, Rafa Cabrera Bello
11:46 a.m. Charles Howell III, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau
11:58 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Danny Willett, Kevin Kisner
12:10 p.m. Lee Westwood, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland
12:22 p.m. Paul Casey, Xander Schauffele, Francesco Molinari
12:34 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Tiger Woods, Tommy Fleetwood
12:46 p.m. Ian Poulter, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, David Lipsky
12:58 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia, Cameron Smith
1:10 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed

Round 4 Genesis Open Tee Times – 10th Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee Time Golfers
10:58 a.m. Shugo Imahira, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson
11:10 a.m. Kevin Na, Abraham Ancer, Billy Horschel
11:22 a.m. Russell Knox, Erik van Rooyen, Thorbjorn Olesen
11:34 a.m. Aaron Rai, George Coetzee, Matt Wallace
11:46 a.m. Jake McLeod, Byeong Hun An, Jon Rahm
11:58 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Kyle Stanley
12:10 p.m. Alexander Bjork, Shubhankar Sharma, Shane Lowry
12:22 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Ryan Fox, Jordan Spieth
12:34 p.m. Alex Noren, Eddie Pepperell, Bryson DeChambeau
12:46 p.m. Marc Leishman, Adrian Otaegui, Satoshi Kodaira
12:58 p.m. Chez Reavie, Tom Lewis, Lucas Bjerregaard
1:10 p.m. Sanghyun Park, Matthew Miller, Shaun Norris

TV/Info

Sunday
Golf Channel: 12-1:30 p.m.
NBC: 1:30-6 p.m.

