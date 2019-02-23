2019 WGC-Mexico Championship: Final round tee times, pairings, TV info

Dustin Johnson shot 5-under 66 Saturday to take a four-shot lead entering the final round of the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City.

Johnson stumbled with a double bogey at the par-4 10th hole but rebounded with four birdies over his final eight holes. He enters Sunday’s final round at 16 under and is looking for his sixth career WGC title.

Rory McIlroy is alone in second at 12 under while Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia and Cameron Smith are T-3 at 9 under.

Here are the Sunday tee times for the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Round 4 WGC-Mexico Championship Tee Times – 1st Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee Time Golfers 10:58 a.m. HaoTong Li, Joost Luiten, Matt Kuchar 11:10 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Aaron Wise 11:22 a.m. Bubba Watson, Richard Sterne, Patton Kizzire 11:34 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Brendan Grace, Rafa Cabrera Bello 11:46 a.m. Charles Howell III, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau 11:58 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Danny Willett, Kevin Kisner 12:10 p.m. Lee Westwood, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland 12:22 p.m. Paul Casey, Xander Schauffele, Francesco Molinari 12:34 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Tiger Woods, Tommy Fleetwood 12:46 p.m. Ian Poulter, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, David Lipsky 12:58 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia, Cameron Smith 1:10 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed

Round 4 Genesis Open Tee Times – 10th Tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee Time Golfers 10:58 a.m. Shugo Imahira, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson 11:10 a.m. Kevin Na, Abraham Ancer, Billy Horschel 11:22 a.m. Russell Knox, Erik van Rooyen, Thorbjorn Olesen 11:34 a.m. Aaron Rai, George Coetzee, Matt Wallace 11:46 a.m. Jake McLeod, Byeong Hun An, Jon Rahm 11:58 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Kyle Stanley 12:10 p.m. Alexander Bjork, Shubhankar Sharma, Shane Lowry 12:22 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Ryan Fox, Jordan Spieth 12:34 p.m. Alex Noren, Eddie Pepperell, Bryson DeChambeau 12:46 p.m. Marc Leishman, Adrian Otaegui, Satoshi Kodaira 12:58 p.m. Chez Reavie, Tom Lewis, Lucas Bjerregaard 1:10 p.m. Sanghyun Park, Matthew Miller, Shaun Norris

TV/Info

Sunday

Golf Channel: 12-1:30 p.m.

NBC: 1:30-6 p.m.