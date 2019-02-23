2019 WGC-Mexico Championship: Final round tee times, pairings, TV info

Dustin Johnson shot 5-under 66 Saturday to take a four-shot lead entering the final round of the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City.
Johnson stumbled with a double bogey at the par-4 10th hole but rebounded with four birdies over his final eight holes. He enters Sunday’s final round at 16 under and is looking for his sixth career WGC title.
Rory McIlroy is alone in second at 12 under while Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia and Cameron Smith are T-3 at 9 under.
Here are the Sunday tee times for the WGC-Mexico Championship.
Round 4 WGC-Mexico Championship Tee Times – 1st Tee
(All times Eastern)
|Tee Time
|Golfers
|10:58 a.m.
|HaoTong Li, Joost Luiten, Matt Kuchar
|11:10 a.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Aaron Wise
|11:22 a.m.
|Bubba Watson, Richard Sterne, Patton Kizzire
|11:34 a.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Brendan Grace, Rafa Cabrera Bello
|11:46 a.m.
|Charles Howell III, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau
|11:58 a.m.
|Tyrrell Hatton, Danny Willett, Kevin Kisner
|12:10 p.m.
|Lee Westwood, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland
|12:22 p.m.
|Paul Casey, Xander Schauffele, Francesco Molinari
|12:34 p.m.
|Louis Oosthuizen, Tiger Woods, Tommy Fleetwood
|12:46 p.m.
|Ian Poulter, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, David Lipsky
|12:58 p.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia, Cameron Smith
|1:10 p.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed
Round 4 Genesis Open Tee Times – 10th Tee
(All times Eastern)
|Tee Time
|Golfers
|10:58 a.m.
|Shugo Imahira, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson
|11:10 a.m.
|Kevin Na, Abraham Ancer, Billy Horschel
|11:22 a.m.
|Russell Knox, Erik van Rooyen, Thorbjorn Olesen
|11:34 a.m.
|Aaron Rai, George Coetzee, Matt Wallace
|11:46 a.m.
|Jake McLeod, Byeong Hun An, Jon Rahm
|11:58 a.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Kyle Stanley
|12:10 p.m.
|Alexander Bjork, Shubhankar Sharma, Shane Lowry
|12:22 p.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Ryan Fox, Jordan Spieth
|12:34 p.m.
|Alex Noren, Eddie Pepperell, Bryson DeChambeau
|12:46 p.m.
|Marc Leishman, Adrian Otaegui, Satoshi Kodaira
|12:58 p.m.
|Chez Reavie, Tom Lewis, Lucas Bjerregaard
|1:10 p.m.
|Sanghyun Park, Matthew Miller, Shaun Norris
TV/Info
Sunday
Golf Channel: 12-1:30 p.m.
NBC: 1:30-6 p.m.
Comments