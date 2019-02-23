Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2019 WGC-Mexico Championship Round 3 Live Blog: DJ holds 2-shot lead

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his second shot on the ninth hole during the second round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 22, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) Hector Vivas/Getty Images

2019 WGC-Mexico Championship Round 3 Live Blog: DJ holds 2-shot lead

PGA Tour

2019 WGC-Mexico Championship Round 3 Live Blog: DJ holds 2-shot lead

By February 23, 2019 10:49 am

By: |

Dustin Johnson has played 36 holes of bogey-free golf in the WGC-Mexico Championship and leads by two shots Saturday at Club De Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

DJ finished Friday play at 11-under par overall and holds a two-shot lead over first-round leader Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar.

Tiger Woods moved into contention with a 66 — and had one shot from a fairway bunker that dazzled the gallery and set the internet ablazed on No. 9. He is six shots behind of DJ heading into Saturday play.

Follow our live Round 3 blog right here.

And hop on our Tiger Tracker once Woods tees off at 12:39 p.m.

TV/Info

Saturday
Golf Channel: 12-2:30 p.m.
NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

, , , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home