2019 WGC-Mexico Championship Round 3 Live Blog: DJ holds 2-shot lead

Dustin Johnson has played 36 holes of bogey-free golf in the WGC-Mexico Championship and leads by two shots Saturday at Club De Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

DJ finished Friday play at 11-under par overall and holds a two-shot lead over first-round leader Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar.

Tiger Woods moved into contention with a 66 — and had one shot from a fairway bunker that dazzled the gallery and set the internet ablazed on No. 9. He is six shots behind of DJ heading into Saturday play.

TV/Info

Saturday

Golf Channel: 12-2:30 p.m.

NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)