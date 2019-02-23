Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Johnny DelPrete, boyfriend of LPGA star Jessica Korda, arrested for soliciting prostitution in Florida sting

Johnny DelPrete, the longtime boyfriend of LPGA star Jessica Korda, was arrested in Stuart, Florida, as part of a human trafficking investigation involving several spas.

DelPrete, 29, was arrested at 3:23 a.m. Friday on a charge of soliciting prostitution, according to booking records from the Martin County Sheriff’s office. He was released on $2,500 bond Friday.

The criminal probe spanned from Orlando through the Treasure Coast to Palm Beach County with dozens arrested. Jupiter police charged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with two counts of soliciting prostitution Friday.

Pro golfer Jessica Korda (L) and Johnny DelPrete (R) attend Tag Heuer And Golf Digest Host “The Jessica Korda Mall Challenge” at Miami Design District Palm Court on January 16, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Tag Heuer)

In Martin County, 35 clients were charged with soliciting prostitution, according to TCPalm. Chief Assistant State Attorney Tom Bakkedahl said it’s unclear how many victims of human trafficking will be identified.

DelPrete competed in eight tournaments on the Web.com Tour in 2012 and 2014 after playing at Louisville and Mississippi. According to his LinkedIn profile, he works in real estate in Jupiter.

Korda did not respond to a text message seeking comment.

