After hot start, Tiger Woods falls apart late Saturday at WGC-Mexico Championship

After a hot start, Tiger Woods cooled off considerably on Saturday at the WGC-Mexico Championship, shooting an up-and-down 1-under 70 to move to 6-under for the tournament.

Woods birdied his first two holes, then dropped a stroke with a bogey on No. 3, and it was a ho-hum day from there on the front.

Another birdie and bogey down the front-nine stretch led to a 1-under 34 before the turn. Woods hit 5-of-7 fairways and made 8-of-9 greens in regulation, but had a puzzling 17 putts on the front nine, and it got worse on the back.

He picked up some steam early on the back with two birdies in the first four holes before a disastrous four-putt on the par-5 15th, which required three putts from 4 feet. He followed with a three-putt on No. 16 that dropped him back to even par on the round.

Tiger Woods: first time in his @PGATOUR career to go four-putt, three-putt in consecutive holes. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) February 23, 2019

Woods would end the day on a somewhat high note, birdieing No. 18 to get back under par for the round.