Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods birdies opening hole Saturday at WGC-Mexico Championship

It’s moving day at the WGC-Mexico Championship, and after a stellar 5-under 66 on Friday, Tiger Woods is in a prime spot to make another run up the leaderboard.

Unlike his opening round, Woods was able to convert on a handful of birdie putts, including three in his first six holes.

While he played well in the second round, he’s got plenty of work to do to catch the leaders. Yet to make a bogey this week, Dustin Johnson sits alone atop the leaderboard at 11-under, followed by Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar at -9 and Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood at -7.

Woods tees off on the front-nine alongside Charles Howell III and Tyrrell Hatton at 12:39 p.m. ET. Follow our live blog for all the action and below for shot-by-shot updates on Woods’ third round.

Hole 3: Par 3, 197 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:08 p.m.): Tiger hit a great shot on the par-3 third, but it caught a slope in front of the pin and trickled towards the front edge of the green. Tough break there. He’ll have a casual 90-footer to keep the early birdie streak alive.

Hole 2: Par 4, 367 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:54 p.m.): Iron off the tee on No. 2 and he pures this one down the left-center of the fairway. Should have a good angle to the green.

APPROACH SHOT (1:00 p.m.): Tiger’s wedge onto the green cozies up next to the cup within three feet and he’ll have another shot at birdie. His tee shot on the difficult dogleg right hole set him up perfectly.

ON THE GREEN (1:05 p.m.): That was just a tap-in for Tiger who cards back-to-back birdies to start the day. Here we go.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2-under thru 2 (7-under overall).

Hole 1: Par 4, 322 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:44 p.m.): Tiger goes with the 5-wood off the tee on No. 1 for the third consecutive day and almost drives the green. He’s just short in the rough, and should be in good position to get up-and-down for an early birdie.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:50 p.m.): A little bump-and-run chip here from TW and the only way it could be better was if it went in. He had the perfect touch and pace on the shot and his ball is within a few feet of the cup. Should be his first birdie of the week on No. 1 (remember he doubled Thursday).

ON THE GREEN (12:53 p.m.): Tiger cleans up the up-and-down for birdie. Solid start.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-under thru 1 (6-under overall).

PRE-ROUND

As Tiger gets his work in on the range and the putting green before his tee time, players on the course already are posting numbers, including Paul Casey, who’s -3 thru just as many holes. Conditions could be ripe for some low numbers.

Oh, and just for fun, here’s Tiger’s incredible shot from the bunker on his final hole yesterday.