Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' Saturday round at the WGC-Mexico Championship

It’s moving day at the WGC-Mexico Championship, and after a stellar 5-under 66 on Friday, Tiger Woods is in a prime spot to make another run up the leaderboard.

Unlike his opening round, Woods was able to convert on a handful of birdie putts, including three in his first six holes.

While he played well in the second round, he’s got plenty of work to do to catch the leaders. Yet to make a bogey this week, Dustin Johnson sits alone atop the leaderboard at 11-under, followed by Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar at -9 and Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood at -7.

Woods tees off on the front-nine alongside Charles Howell III and Tyrrell Hatton at 12:39 p.m. ET. Follow our live blog for all the action and below for shot-by-shot updates on Woods’ third round.

Hole 1: Par 4, 322 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:44 p.m.): Tiger goes with the 5-wood off the tee on No. 1 for the third consecutive day and almost drives the green. He’s just short in the rough, and should be in good position to get up-and-down for an early birdie.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:50 p.m.): A little bump-and-run chip here from TW and the only way it could be better was if it went in. He had the perfect touch and pace on the shot and his ball is within a few feet of the cup. Should be his first birdie of the week on No. 1 (remember he doubled Thursday).

ON THE GREEN (12:53 p.m.): Tiger cleans up the up-and-down for birdie. Solid start.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-under thru 1 (6-under overall).

PRE-ROUND

As Tiger gets his work in on the range and the putting green before his tee time, players on the course already are posting numbers, including Paul Casey, who’s -3 thru just as many holes. Conditions could be ripe for some low numbers.

Oh, and just for fun, here’s Tiger’s incredible shot from the bunker on his final hole yesterday.