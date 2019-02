By: Bill Speros | February 24, 2019 11:13 am

Dustin Johnson romped to victory in 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City.

Johnson finished 21-under par at Club de Golf Chapultepec for his 20th PGA Tour victory and his sixth WGC title.

Johnson teed off Sunday at 16 under.

“I struggled the last couple of weeks,” he said. “It clicked a little bit. I hit it really well this week.”

