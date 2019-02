By: Bill Speros | February 24, 2019 11:13 am

Dustin Johnson stands poised to capture his sixth career WGC title at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City.

He brings a four-shot lead over Rory McIlroy into the final round at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Johnson will tee off Sunday at 1:10 p.m. Eastern at 16 under. Patricks Reed and Cantlay, Sergio Garcia and Cameron Smith are T-3 at 9 under.

Follow Sunday’s action right here.

