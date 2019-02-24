Digital Edition
Dustin Johnson's TaylorMade irons David Dusek/Golfweek

Dustin Johnson's winning golf equipment at the WGC-Mexico

By February 24, 2019 5:50 pm

A list of the golf equipment Dustin Johnson used to win the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, his sixth WGC victory:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661X Tour Spec 2.0 shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), with Project X HZDRUS Black 6.5 95 X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P790 (3), with Project X HZRDUS Black 105 X shaft; P730 DJ Proto Irons (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees), Milled Grind Hi-Toe (64 degrees), with KBS Tour 120 S shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Gwk

