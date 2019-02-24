European Tour power rankings: Feb. 25-March 3, 2019

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of Feb. 25 – March 3, 2019.

10. Joost Luiten

Sneaks into top 10 after T-10 WGC – Mexico Championship finish thanks to averaging 72.22 percent greens in regulation, including 77.78 in final-round 64.

9. Tyrrell Hatton

Good T-19 finish in Mexico thanks to excellent week with his irons, averaging 76.39 percent in greens in regulation.

8. Tommy Fleetwood

Would have finished higher than T-19 in Mexico if not for closing with a couple of 1-over-par 72s after a 65.

7. Francesco Molinari

Decent T-17 Mexico finish in first real start of 2019 despite hitting just 55.35 percent of fairways.

6. Paul Casey

A couple of weekend 65s gave the Englishman a T-3 finish in Mexico. It came from hitting 77.78 percent of greens in regulation and 75 percent of fairways.

5. Sergio Garcia

Good week for the Spaniard, especially his iron play. He hit an average 69.44 percent of greens in regulation and finished T-6.

4. Ian Poulter

Mr. Ryder Cup continues to impress in 2019. Posts T-3 Mexico finish to go T-6, T-3, T-6 and T-3 in last four starts.

3. Jon Rahm

Struggled to get out of third gear in Mexico with three straight over par rounds to start tournament. It doesn’t detract from fine start to 2019.

2. Justin Rose

Strange decision to skip Mexico event, and he’s not in Honda Classic this week either.

1. Rory McIlroy

Would have won in Mexico if not for runaway Dustin Johnson. Second place suggests Rory’s trending in the right direction with the Masters looming. Gwk