By the numbers: Dustin Johnson reaches 20-win milestone on PGA Tour

With his victory on Sunday in the WGC-Mexico Championship, Dustin Johnson reached the 20-win plateau on the PGA Tour in his career, the 38th player to do so.

It took 246 events for Johnson to get to 20 victories. Jack Nicklaus needed 115 events to get to 20 wins.

It’s the 12th consecutive year for a PGA Tour win for Johnson.

Among those he was previously tied with at 19 career wins was Tom Kite and Ernie Els.

Now at 20, he is tied with Greg Norman and Hale Irwin, among others.

Johnson’s next win will tie him with Davis Love III and Lanny Wadkins, among others.

Johnson’s win in Mexico City was his sixth World Golf Championship victory.

Dustin Johnson’s career wins

2008 Turning Stone Resort Championship

2009 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

2010 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, BMW Championship

2011 The Barclays

2012 FedEx St. Jude Classic

2013 Hyundai Tournament of Champions

2014 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

2015 World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship

2016 U.S. Open, World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, BMW Championship

2017 Genesis Open, World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, The Nothern Trust

2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions, FedEx St. Jude Classic, RBC Canadian Open

2019 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

Johnson also has one international victory in the 2019 Saudi International powered by SBIA.