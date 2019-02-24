LPGA power rankings: Feb. 25 - March 3, 2019

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Feb. 25-March 3, 2019:

10. Lydia Ko

Quiet top-20 finish in Thailand might get her back on track.

19. Jin Young Ko

Pedestrian start highlighted by a closing 68. Tied for sixth last year in Singapore.

8. Nasa Hataoka

Never broke par in what amounts to a forgettable week in Thailand.

7. Nelly Korda

After strong showing in Thailand heads back to Singapore, where she suffered a tough loss in 2018.

6. Lexi Thompson

Unusually poor finish (T-48) at what has been a favorable stop.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Shaky off the tee in her first tournament round of the year, hitting only five fairways. Opening 74 kept her out of it.

4. Minjee Lee

Found her groove in Thailand, where she had an eagle putt on the last to force a playoff but fell short.

3. Sung Hyun Park

2019 debut nothing special. Took a boatload of putts.

2. Brooke Henderson

Make that two sixth-place finishes for Canada’s best to start the year. Carries momentum into Singapore.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Backstopping controversy didn’t help at what’s already a pressurized event at home. Finished 14th with three double-bogeys. Gwk