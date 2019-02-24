Digital Edition
Feb. 25, 2019

By February 24, 2019 11:29 pm

> THE FORECADDIE

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - MARCH 07: A scenic view of the 6th hole during the final round of the Honda Classic at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 7, 2010 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)New schedule puts huge dent in Honda Classic field

> BY THE NUMBERS

Dustin Johnson reaches 20-win milestone on PGA Tour (Kelly)

> PGA TOUR

Feb 24, 2019; Mexico City, MEX; Dustin Johnson poses for a photo with the trophy after winning the final round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY SportsDustin Johnson relies on his distance, superb putting to join PGA Tour 20-win club (DiMeglio)

Winner’s Bag: Check out the gear used to win the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship (Dusek)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 24: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 15th green during the final round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 24, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)Tiger Woods’ cold putter leaves him speechless at WGC-Mexico (DiMeglio)

Martin TrainerMartin Trainer nabs first PGA Tour win at Puerto Rico Open (Kelly)

> LPGA

CHONBURI, THAILAND - FEBRUARY 24: Amy Yang of Republic of Korea kisses the trophy after winning Honda LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club Pattaya on February 24, 2019 in Chonburi, Thailand. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)Amy Yang repeats history with another victory in LPGA Thailand (Nichols)

POWER RANKINGS

Dustin Johnson

PGA Tour
20. Charles Howell III
19. Tony Finau
18. Webb Simpson
17. Patrick Reed
16. Patrick Cantlay
CHONBURI, THAILAND - FEBRUARY 24: Brooke M. Henderson of Canada looks on green during the final round of the Honda LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club Pattaya on February 24, 2019 in Chonburi, Thailand. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)
LPGA
10. Lydia Ko
9. Jin Young Ko
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 24: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after finishing on the 18th green during the final round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 24, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

European Tour
10. Joost Luiten
9. Tyrrell Hatton
> PGA PERSPECTIVE

Feb 23, 2019; Mexico City, MEX; Justin Thomas plays his second shot onto the first green during the third round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT

Justin Thomas ties his own course record in Mexico, brings good vibes to Honda (DiMeglio)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 22: Alexa Pano of the United States reacts during a training session prior to the Junior Ryder Cup at Disneyland Paris on September 22, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)Golf phenom Alexa Pano has moved on from role in ‘The Short Game’ (Nichols)

> EUROPEAN PERSPECTIVE

Jan 6, 2019; Maui, HI, USA; PGA golfer Rory McIlroy waits to tee off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy shouldn’t be criticized for skipping Irish Open  (Tait)

> GOLF LIFE

RYE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Spectators watch the competition during day two of the The President's Putter at Rye Golf Club on January 4, 2019 in Rye, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)Your favorite golf memory? This one’s a Sandy to remember (Morrissett)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

THIS WEEK

The Honda Classic is held at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)PGA Tour begins Florida swing (Kelly)

> THE 19TH HOLE

Rory McIlroy’s decision to forego Irish Open is met with inexplicable outrage (Lynch)

> LAST TIME

L.A. DRAMA

