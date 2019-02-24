> THE FORECADDIE
New schedule puts huge dent in Honda Classic field
> BY THE NUMBERS
Dustin Johnson reaches 20-win milestone on PGA Tour (Kelly)
> PGA TOUR
Dustin Johnson relies on his distance, superb putting to join PGA Tour 20-win club (DiMeglio)
Winner’s Bag: Check out the gear used to win the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship (Dusek)
Tiger Woods’ cold putter leaves him speechless at WGC-Mexico (DiMeglio)
Martin Trainer nabs first PGA Tour win at Puerto Rico Open (Kelly)
> LPGA
Amy Yang repeats history with another victory in LPGA Thailand (Nichols)
POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Charles Howell III
19. Tony Finau
18. Webb Simpson
17. Patrick Reed
16. Patrick Cantlay
15-1. Click here
LPGA
10. Lydia Ko
9. Jin Young Ko
8-1. Click here
European Tour
10. Joost Luiten
9. Tyrrell Hatton
8-1. Click here
> PGA PERSPECTIVE
Justin Thomas ties his own course record in Mexico, brings good vibes to Honda (DiMeglio)
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
Golf phenom Alexa Pano has moved on from role in ‘The Short Game’ (Nichols)
> EUROPEAN PERSPECTIVE
Rory McIlroy shouldn’t be criticized for skipping Irish Open (Tait)
> GOLF LIFE
Your favorite golf memory? This one’s a Sandy to remember (Morrissett)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
THIS WEEK
PGA Tour begins Florida swing (Kelly)
> THE 19TH HOLE
Rory McIlroy’s decision to forego Irish Open is met with inexplicable outrage (Lynch)
> LAST TIME
> IMAGE CREDITS
Cover: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports; The Forecaddie: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images; PGA Tour: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports; Hector Vivas/Getty Images; Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports; Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images; LPGA: T. Srirasant/Getty Images; Power Rankings: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports (Woods/Holmes); T. Srirasant/Getty Images (Henderson); Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Network (McIlroy); PGA Perspective: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports; LPGA Perspective: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images; Euro Perspective: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports; Golf Life: Naomi Baker/Getty Images; This Week: Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
