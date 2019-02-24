Martin Trainer nabs first PGA Tour win at Puerto Rico Open

PGA Tour

WHAT: Puerto Rico Open

WHERE: Coco Beach Golf and Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

WINNER: Martin Trainer

MONEY: $540,000

SCORE: 15-under 273

BUZZ: Martin Trainer claimed his first PGA Tour title after closing with a 5-under 67 at windy Coco Beach Golf and Country Club. He won by three strokes over four players. Making his 11th PGA Tour start, Trainer birdied four of the last 10 holes to finish at 15-under 273. “It’s obviously incredible,” Trainer said. “I never thought that I would be able to win on the PGA Tour. I managed do it today and that’s just incredible.” The 27-year-old former USC player won twice last year on the Web.com Tour and finished fourth on the money list to earn a spot on the big tour. … Daniel Berger and Aaron Baddeley were among those who tied for second. … the field featured three former major winners, including Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell and Trevor Immelman. Gwk