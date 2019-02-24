PGA Tour power rankings: Feb. 25-March 3, 2019

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Feb. 25 – March 3, 2019.

20. Charles Howell III

Up to fourth in the FedEx Cup standings after another solid week and T-14 finish in Mexico City.

19. Tony Finau

Skipping the Honda Classic and hasn’t finished top-10 since a solo second at the WGC-HSBC Champions back in October.

18. Webb Simpson

Just a T-25 in Mexico and on to PGA National ahead of Players Championship title defense later this month.

17. Patrick Reed

T-14 at WGC-Mexico Championship makes it six top-25 finishes in six starts this season.

16. Patrick Cantlay

Now has five top 10s in his last eight starts and seems poised for a huge summer.

15. Gary Woodland

Steady as she goes with a T-17 in Mexico.

14. Jason Day

Skipped out on this week’s WGC festivities and set to return in two weeks at Bay Hill.

13. Rickie Fowler

Finished T-36 over the weekend in his first start since the Phoenix Open victory.

12. Phil Mickelson

Starting to show a bit of fatigue with a T-39 in Mexico City.

11. Tiger Woods

Has improved in all three starts this season with T-10 at WGC-Mexico despite serious putting problems.

10. Matt Kuchar

Continues to cool off with a tough WGC showing, but not far removed from second victory this season at Sony Open.

9. Marc Leishman

A top-5 machine this year, Leishman finally faltered with T-62 in Mexico. Next stop Bay Hill.

8. Jon Rahm

T-45 not what he was looking for in Mexico City, but off this week to regroup.

7. Bryson DeChambeau

One of several big names skipping Honda due to new schedule, back in action at Bay Hill.

6. Rory McIlroy

Solo second in Mexico City was his fourth consecutive top-5 finish.

5. Xander Schauffele

Another solid week for the FedEx Cup points leader with a T-14 in Mexico City.

4. Brooks Koepka

Finished just outside the top 25 this week and gets right back to business at PGA National.

3. Justin Thomas

Lit it up on Sunday for a final-round 62 and now has four top-10s in five starts this year.

2. Justin Rose

Bumped out of the top spot during a week off and set to return for API.

1. Dustin Johnson

Second win of the month and 20th overall on the PGA Tour to reclaim his spot atop the power rankings.