Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods starts birdie-birdie in final round of WGC-Mexico

Tiger Woods is 6 under overall and looking for a top-10 finish Sunday in the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship. We’ll be tracking every shot from Woods’ final round. Follow below.

Hole 6: Par 5, 605 yards

OFF THE TEE:

Hole 5: Par 4, 433 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:32 p.m.): Another fairway and another good scoring chance coming up.

APPROACH SHOT (1:38 p.m.): That’ll work. On the green from 177 yards out and putting for another birdie. Seems very much in control of his golf ball today.

ON THE GREEN (1:45 p.m.): Very close. Another good roll and it’ll be a tap-in par from there. Still on cruise control for the moment.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 5 (8 under overall)

Hole 4: Par 4, 513 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:15 p.m.): Another iron here and that’s fine, right side of the fairway. Looks like the strategy today is to just keep it in play off the tee and fire at pins from there.

APPROACH SHOT (1:21 p.m.): Not his best effort with a 6-iron, didn’t quite turn it over and the ball landed long and right. Bounced off the back of the green and into the rough, he’ll be chipping from there.

AROUND THE GREEN (1:25 p.m.): Not bad, not great. Leaves maybe 4-5 feet for par and cleans that up, has to be a relief to see these putts dropping after yesterday.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 4 (8 under overall)

Hole 3: Par 3, 160 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:04 p.m.): Wow, that looked like it was all over the flag but the ball spun back and didn’t stop moving. Long ways to go for birdie from there but he’s on the short stuff.

ON THE GREEN (1:10 p.m.): Aggressive roll there, looked like it had a chance but skated past the hole and leaves a tough one coming back for par. Pretty clear Tiger is going for broke today so this should be an entertaining round. Just made that comebacker for par to keep the momentum going, very strong two-putt there.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 3 (8 under overall)

Hole 2: Par 4, 368 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:51 p.m.): Just an iron off the tee and he looked concerned on the follow through, but the ball trickles down the right side of the fairway and that should be just fine. Will have 129 yards from there.

APPROACH SHOT (12:58 p.m.): Alright, in business here for sure. Beauty from the fairway and he’s just long of the flag, about 7 feet left for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (1 p.m.): Yessir. Drains another putt to start birdie-birdie coming off one of the worst putting performances he’s had in years. That’ll put a little extra lead in the pencil to start the afternoon.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 2 (8 under overall)

Hole 1: Par 4, 322 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:34 p.m.): That’s how you want to start the day. Just a fairway wood off the tee and Tiger hit a tight draw right up to the front of the green. Might be putting from there for eagle.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:44 p.m.): Opted for a wedge from the fringe and not the best chip. On a good line but left it short, maybe 6-7 feet left for an opening birdie.

ON THE GREEN (12:47 p.m.): Center of the cup. Stroke looked pure on that 8-footer and it’s an opening birdie for Tiger. Good start.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 1 (7 under overall)

Pre-round

Tiger Woods is looking for his first top-10 finish of the season Sunday during the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City.

Woods played his way into contention late in the third round Saturday, but a double bogey at the par-5 15th eliminated any comeback hopes. He begins the day 6 under overall, 10 shots back of outright leader Dustin Johnson. Woods is T-9 alongside Tommy Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen and David Lipsky and has a chance to crack the top 10 in his third start of the season.

Woods is skipping next week’s Honda Classic and will return for back-to-back starts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship.

For now, there’s one more round to be played at Club de Golf Chapultepec, where we’ll be tracking every shot from Woods’ final round.