Tiger Woods closes with 2-under 69 in final round of WGC-Mexico Championship

Tiger Woods played another clean round with no help from the putter Sunday in the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Woods shot 2-under 69 at Club de Golf Chapultepec and appeared in total control tee-to-green. From there it was another adventurous day as Woods struggled on the greens and let a lot of good iron shots go to waste.

It was similar to what we saw from Woods in a T-15 finish at last week’s Genesis Open, and he’s poised for his best result in three starts this season as he walked off the course T-10.

Woods played his way into contention on Saturday afternoon before the putter really let him down with a four-putt double bogey at the par-5 15th hole. That green gave him trouble again Sunday as he missed a birdie try from five feet.

Woods opened with back-to-back birdies to start the final round 2 under through two. The next birdie came hours later at the par-3 13th hole, where Woods stuck the approach inside five feet from 221 yards. He only had one bogey on the day, at the par-4 eighth, and hit 16 of 18 greens in the final round.

The results have now improved in each of Woods’ first three starts this season. He opened with a T-20 at Torrey Pines and followed that up with a T-15 at last week’s Genesis Open.

Overall it’s now six consecutive top-25 finishes dating back to a T-24 at the Dell Technologies Championship back in September. Woods is skipping the Honda Classic and will return in two weeks for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where he’ll be looking for his ninth career API title.