Tiger Woods did not speak to reporters following his round of 69 to close out the WGC-Mexico Championships. It marked the second straight day he passed on meeting with the press.

However, Woods did speak with GOLFTV, the outlet in which he is a partner.

“I really can’t explain how bad I putted. The putts I thought I hit well didn’t go in and the putts I hit bad were just atrocious,” Woods said.

"I'm officially excited to get off Poa!"

—@TigerWoods shares his thoughts on a tough putting week and takes us through his prep plan for the Florida swing (which involves putting some weight back on). pic.twitter.com/Tg1cZRMg9j — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) February 24, 2019

The PGA Tour returns to the Eastern Time Zone this week with an elongated Florida Swing. Woods will not be playing at the Honda Championship this week, but will return to Bay Hill in two weeks. Woods has won there eight times in 18 starts.

“I’m officially excited to get off of poa,” he said. “I just need to figure out how to get a few more putts.”