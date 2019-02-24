Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
What Tiger Woods said after shooting a 69 Sunday in the WGC-Mexico Championship

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 24: A detail as Tiger Woods of the United States bends his club on the 16th hole during the final round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 24, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Tiger Woods did not speak to reporters following his round of 69 to close out the WGC-Mexico Championships. It marked the second straight day he passed on meeting with the press.

However, Woods did speak with GOLFTV, the outlet in which he is a partner.

“I really can’t explain how bad I putted. The putts I thought I hit well didn’t go in and the putts I hit bad were just atrocious,” Woods said.

The PGA Tour returns to the Eastern Time Zone this week with an elongated Florida Swing. Woods will not be playing at the Honda Championship this week, but will return to Bay Hill in two weeks. Woods has won there eight times in 18 starts.

“I’m officially excited to get off of poa,” he said. “I just need to figure out how to get a few more putts.”

