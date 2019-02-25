Adidas Forgefiber BOA golf shoes combine stability and cushioning while reducing weight

The new Adidas Forgefiber BOA is designed to provide golfers with more lateral stability and comfort, without adding extra bulk or weight.

To achieve that, Adidas’ golf designers borrowed a technology called Forgefiber that was first used in the company’s running and basketball shoes. The sides of the shoes and the top area in the upper have been made using yarn that is coated in thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). After it is compressed and heated, the thread melts into the textile areas of the shoe, and the result is extra support without using thicker, heavier material.

While threads and fibers are used in the shoe’s construction, the Forgefiber BOA will keep your feet dry and comes with a one-year waterproof warranty.

The Forgefiber BOA is spikeless, with an outsole that features the same X-Traction system found in the new Tour360 XT-SL. A series of X-shaped traction elements cover the bottom of the shoe, providing grip in several directions simultaneously to keep a golfer firmly in place throughout the downswing.

For extra comfort, the Forgefiber BOA has been made with full-length Boost cushioning foam and snug-fitting sockliner. There is also a BOA lacing system that is comprised of soft laces that can be tightened and loosened by turning a dial on the side of each shoe.

The men’s Forgefiber BOA will cost $200 and the women’s will be $160. Both shoes should arrive in stores starting March 1.