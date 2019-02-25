Phoenix area golf courses hit by winter snow storm

Things are pretty much back to normal now, but the golf courses Phoenix and Scottsdale areas were blanketed with snow after a winter storm rolled through the region.

On Friday, record-setting snowfall totals in Arizona’s high country and the Phoenix metro area’s northern fringes still were creating a buzz, which totaled more than 2 inches in many spots.

Phoenix set a new record for the “lowest” high temperature Friday, 47 degrees. That shattered the previous record of 54 set back in 1897, when Arizona was still a territory. The historic average high temperature for the date is about 73 degrees, while the average low is about 50 degrees.

Sam Brookman, the director of golf at Troon North, said some of members who have lived in the area for more than 40 years said they never saw snow like that before. A couple of times the course had received a “light dusting, but nothing like this,” said Brookman, who posted a video on youtube with Dylan Fusdo.

The two are seen in the video, shot on Friday, carrying their bags through the snow, going to the first tee, teeing up a ball and hitting drivers, like it was any other day.

Only about 15 golfers attempted to play the course on Thursday when the storm first rolled in. Troon, which has 36 holes, was then closed Friday and Saturday, putting a dent in the bottom line.

About 300 rounds were booked for each of the two days but it was about noon on Sunday before golfers could get back on the course.

The course suffered little damage and the water drained off quickly. The delay on Sunday was actually due to frost, not because of too much water on the course.

They made the most of it at Troon, as they turned the driving range into a snowman-making area.

“We were left with a few carrots on the driving range,” Brookman said.

Near the Four Seasons Resort in north Scottsdale, only one season was on everyone’s mind.

“It is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” said Carolyn Berryman, a resident of Scottsdale who lives near the hotel in an area where saguaros and desert-style homes were covered with snow.

“Everybody is pretty much at awe and just enjoying it and taking it in.” “They (neighbors) are freaking out, they are staying in, they’re glad they have food, they’re worried about their landscape.”

Snow fell at elevations as low as 2,000 feet in the Valley, with 8 inches accumulating in some parts, said Marvin Percha, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Arizona.

“It was a significant storm,” Percha said. “We saw trace dusting amounts as low as 2,000 feet and significantly more as you go above 3,000 feet… It’s probably upwards to 20 years since we’ve seen significant snow at levels that low.”

azcentral.com, part of the USA TODAY Network, contributed to this article.