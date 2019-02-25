Tiger Woods seeks friendly turf on GOLFTV after WGC-Mexico struggles

Tiger Woods had serious issues with his putter over the weekend at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

But members of the media were not afforded the opportunity to ask him questions after the third or fourth rounds of play at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

Since his nearly full-time return to the PGA Tour last year, Woods has been available to the media prior to each event in which he has played.

And he had skipped just one post-round media session since his January 2018 return prior to this past weekend. Veteran golf media members can only recall one other time, during the 2010 WGC-Bridgestone Championship, where Woods skipped two post-round media sessions during a PGA Tour event. And those weren’t back-to-back.

Athletes across many pro sports duck the press after poor performances, injuries or difficult losses. That’s nothing new.

But Woods has consistently spoken to the media in a group setting after each round after being sought out by reporters – regardless of the quality of his play.

He is sought more than others and speaks more than others. And it’s not even close. So what happened over the weekend was out of the norm.

The wrinkle was that this time, after Sunday’s frustration on the greens, Woods did speak with GOLFTV.

That move is intriguing because Woods is in a collaborative partnership with the digital outlet. While the golf news media might not get much sympathy from the public since Woods was indeed speaking, it is noteworthy because he is not being asked questions about his game that he might otherwise be asked by those who cover it on a regular basis. Nor is the GOLFTV content readily available to anyone in the United States.

The content of the GOLFTV platform, which is part of Discovery, has not been made available in the United States due to domestic licensing agreements that cover its other content.

Woods’ remarks Sunday were shared domestically on its social platforms.

Woods last year signed a deal to develop content for Discovery and GOLFTV. When the deal was announced, it was reported Woods would offer viewers both access to before and after his rounds.

“We’re going to build content for everyone, whether you’ve been playing golf for a long time or just starting out. I’ll be sharing stories and giving insight into my approach that has never been seen before,” Woods said when his GOLFTV deal was announced.

Earlier last week, he did an exclusive interview with GOLFTV and touched upon several issues, including his diet.

