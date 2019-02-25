USGA announces sites for local qualifying for 2019 U.S. Open

Local qualifying for the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links will take place at 110 sites in 43 states as well as Canada.
The USGA has announced the locations for the 18-hole events, which serve as preludes to sectional qualifying.
All professionals and amateurs with a USGA Handicap Index of 1.4 or lower are eligible to enter.
Local qualifying will be April 29 to May 13.
In 2018, 21 golfers navigated both local and sectional qualifying to make the field of 156 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, in Southampton, N.Y. Of those 21, seven made the 36-hole cut.
Winning the U.S. Open after qualifying
Ken Venturi in 1964 and Orville Moody in 1969 are the only players to win the U.S. Open after navigating local and sectional play.
Gene Littler (1961), Julius Boros (1963), Jerry Pate (1976), Steve Jones (1996), Michael Campbell (2005) and Lucas Glover (2009) all won the U.S. Open as sectional qualifiers.
How to apply
Go to champs.usga.org through April 24 at 5 p.m. ET to enter. The entry fee is $200.
Local qualifying sites for 2019
|Golf course
|City
|State
|Date
|Marietta Country Club
|Kennesaw
|GA
|4/29/19
|The Club at Hokuli’a
|Kealakekua
|HI
|4/29/19
|The Hills Country Club (Signature Course)
|Austin
|TX
|4/29/19
|Hot Springs Country Club (Arlington Course)
|Hot Springs
|AR
|4/30/19
|UNM Championship Golf Course
|Albuquerque
|NM
|4/30/19
|Butte Creek Golf & Country Club
|Chico
|CA
|5/1/19
|The Country Club of Winter Haven
|Winter Haven
|FL
|5/1/19
|Cog Hill Golf & Country Club (Dubsdread Course)
|Lemont
|IL
|5/1/19
|Highland Golf & Country Club
|Indianapolis
|IN
|5/1/19
|River Landing Golf Club (River Course)
|Wallace
|NC
|5/1/19
|Sewailo Golf Club
|Tucson
|AZ
|5/2/19
|Andalusia Country Club
|La Quinta
|CA
|5/2/19
|The Grand Golf Club
|San Diego
|CA
|5/2/19
|Mission Inn Resort & Club (El Campeon Course)
|Howey-in-the-Hills
|FL
|5/2/19
|Hillendale Country Club
|Phoenix
|MD
|5/2/19
|Country Club of York
|York
|PA
|5/2/19
|Amarillo Country Club
|Amarillo
|TX
|5/2/19
|The Club at Admiral’s Cove (North/West Courses)
|Jupiter
|FL
|5/3/19
|The Country Club at DC Ranch
|Scottsdale
|AZ
|5/6/19
|Sunnyside Country Club
|Fresno
|CA
|5/6/19
|Indian Ridge Country Club (Grove Course)
|Palm Desert
|CA
|5/6/19
|Lyman Orchards Golf Club (Jones Course)
|Middlefield
|CT
|5/6/19
|Lago Mar Country Club
|Plantation
|FL
|5/6/19
|Sawgrass Country Club (East/West Courses)
|Ponte Vedra Beach
|FL
|5/6/19
|Camp Creek Golf Club
|WaterSound
|FL
|5/6/19
|Davenport Country Club
|Pleasant Valley
|IA
|5/6/19
|Ledgemont Country Club
|Seekonk
|MA
|5/6/19
|Muskegon Country Club
|Muskegon
|MI
|5/6/19
|North Oaks Golf Club
|North Oaks
|MN
|5/6/19
|The Golf Club at Creekmoor
|Raymore
|MO
|5/6/19
|Fox Run Golf Club
|St. Louis
|MO
|5/6/19
|Alpine Country Club
|Demarest
|NJ
|5/6/19
|Genoa Lakes Golf Club (Lakes Course)
|Genoa
|NV
|5/6/19
|Laurel Links Country Club
|Laurel
|NY
|5/6/19
|Deerfield Country Club
|Rochester
|NY
|5/6/19
|Makefield Highlands Golf Club
|Yardley
|PA
|5/6/19
|Coyote Ridge Golf Club
|Carrollton
|TX
|5/6/19
|Pete Dye Golf Club
|Bridgeport
|WV
|5/6/19
|Industry Hills Golf Club (Ike Course)
|City of Industry
|CA
|5/7/19
|Ruby Hill Golf Club
|Pleasanton
|CA
|5/7/19
|Collindale Golf Course
|Fort Collins
|CO
|5/7/19
|Morris Park Country Club
|South Bend
|IN
|5/7/19
|Berkshire Hills Country Club
|Pittsfield
|MA
|5/7/19
|Worthington Manor Golf Club
|Urbana
|MD
|5/7/19
|Knollwood Country Club
|West Bloomfield
|MI
|5/7/19
|Missoula Country Club
|Missoula
|MT
|5/7/19
|Beechmont Country Club
|Cleveland
|OH
|5/7/19
|Gold Mountain Golf Club (Olympic Course)
|Bremerton
|WA
|5/7/19
|Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
|Maricopa
|AZ
|5/8/19
|Oak Creek Golf Club
|Irvine
|CA
|5/8/19
|Ironwood Country Club (South Course)
|Palm Desert
|CA
|5/8/19
|Orange Tree Golf Club
|Orlando
|FL
|5/8/19
|Banyan Cay Resort & Golf Club
|West Palm Beach
|FL
|5/8/19
|TimberStone Golf Course
|Boise
|ID
|5/8/19
|Wichita Country Club
|Wichita
|KS
|5/8/19
|Duke University Golf Club
|Durham
|NC
|5/8/19
|Rockaway Hunting Club
|Lawrence
|NY
|5/8/19
|Gaillardia Country Club
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|5/8/19
|Windber Country Club
|Salix
|PA
|5/8/19
|Holston Hills Country Club
|Knoxville
|TN
|5/8/19
|Gamble Sands
|Brewster
|WA
|5/8/19
|Wild Rock Golf Club
|Wisconsin Dells
|WI
|5/8/19
|Riverton Country Club
|Riverton
|WY
|5/8/19
|RTJ Golf Trail at Silver Lakes (Heartbreaker & Backbreaker Course)
|Glencoe
|AL
|5/9/19
|Bermuda Dunes Country Club (Classic Course)
|Bermuda Dunes
|CA
|5/9/19
|Granite Bay Golf Club
|Granite Bay
|CA
|5/9/19
|La Purisima Golf Course
|Lompoc
|CA
|5/9/19
|CommonGround Golf Course
|Aurora
|CO
|5/9/19
|LPGA International Golf Course (Rees Jones Course)
|Daytona Beach
|FL
|5/9/19
|Eagle Creek Golf & Country Club
|Naples
|FL
|5/9/19
|Cypress Run Golf Club
|Tarpon Springs
|FL
|5/9/19
|Whitewater Creek Country Club
|Fayetteville
|GA
|5/9/19
|Barrington Hills Country Club
|Barrington
|IL
|5/9/19
|Kearney Hill Golf Links
|Lexington
|KY
|5/9/19
|Pinehills Golf Club (Nicklaus Course)
|Plymouth
|MA
|5/9/19
|Champions Run Golf Club
|Omaha
|NE
|5/9/19
|Medford Village Country Club
|Medford
|NJ
|5/9/19
|Columbia Country Club (Ridgewood/Tall Pines Courses)
|Columbia
|SC
|5/9/19
|Jackson Country Club
|Jackson
|TN
|5/9/19
|Hollow Brook Golf Club
|Cortlandt Manor
|NY
|5/9/19
|The Federal Club
|Glen Allen
|VA
|5/9/19
|Phoenix Country Club
|Phoenix
|AZ
|5/13/19
|Palmer Golf Course
|Palmer
|AK
|5/13/19
|Classic Club
|Palm Desert
|CA
|5/13/19
|Pasatiempo Golf Club
|Santa Cruz
|CA
|5/13/19
|Beacon Hall Golf Club
|Aurora
|CANADA
|5/13/19
|Walnut Creek Golf Preserve
|Westminster
|CO
|5/13/19
|Shingle Creek Golf Club
|Orlando
|FL
|5/13/19
|Sara Bay Country Club
|Sarasota
|FL
|5/13/19
|Willoughby Golf Club
|Stuart
|FL
|5/13/19
|Waialae Country Club
|Honolulu
|HI
|5/13/19
|Illini Country Club
|Springfield
|IL
|5/13/19
|Money Hill Golf & Country Club
|Abita Springs
|LA
|5/13/19
|Chaska Town Course
|Chaska
|MN
|5/13/19
|Pinewild Country Club (Magnolia Course)
|Pinehurst
|NC
|5/13/19
|Paiute Golf Resort (Sun Mountain Course)
|Las Vegas
|NV
|5/13/19
|Country Club of Troy
|Troy
|NY
|5/13/19
|Maketewah Country Club
|Cincinnati
|OH
|5/13/19
|Catawba Island Club
|Port Clinton
|OH
|5/13/19
|Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club
|Powell
|OH
|5/13/19
|Waverley Country Club
|Portland
|OR
|5/13/19
|Country Club of Scranton
|Clarks Summit
|PA
|5/13/19
|The Club at Nevillewood
|Nevillewood
|PA
|5/13/19
|Colleton River Club (Dye Course)
|Bluffton
|SC
|5/13/19
|The Country Club of Sioux Falls
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|5/13/19
|Painted Dunes Golf Course
|El Paso
|TX
|5/13/19
|Westwood Golf Club
|Houston
|TX
|5/13/19
|The Club at Comanche Tree (Valley/Hills Courses)
|Kerrville
|TX
|5/13/19
|TPC at Craig Ranch
|McKinney
|TX
|5/13/19
|Riverside Country Club
|Provo
|UT
|5/13/19
