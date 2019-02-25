USGA announces sites for local qualifying for 2019 U.S. Open

Local qualifying for the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links will take place at 110 sites in 43 states as well as Canada.

The USGA has announced the locations for the 18-hole events, which serve as preludes to sectional qualifying.

All professionals and amateurs with a USGA Handicap Index of 1.4 or lower are eligible to enter.

Local qualifying will be April 29 to May 13.

In 2018, 21 golfers navigated both local and sectional qualifying to make the field of 156 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, in Southampton, N.Y. Of those 21, seven made the 36-hole cut.

Winning the U.S. Open after qualifying

Ken Venturi in 1964 and Orville Moody in 1969 are the only players to win the U.S. Open after navigating local and sectional play.

Gene Littler (1961), Julius Boros (1963), Jerry Pate (1976), Steve Jones (1996), Michael Campbell (2005) and Lucas Glover (2009) all won the U.S. Open as sectional qualifiers.

How to apply

Go to champs.usga.org through April 24 at 5 p.m. ET to enter. The entry fee is $200.

Local qualifying sites for 2019