Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

USGA announces sites for local qualifying for 2019 U.S. Open

U.S. Open tee marker, Pebble Beach Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

USGA announces sites for local qualifying for 2019 U.S. Open

USGA

USGA announces sites for local qualifying for 2019 U.S. Open

By February 25, 2019 11:50 am

By: |

Local qualifying for the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links will take place at 110 sites in 43 states as well as Canada.

The USGA has announced the locations for the 18-hole events, which serve as preludes to sectional qualifying.

All professionals and amateurs with a USGA Handicap Index of 1.4 or lower are eligible to enter.

Local qualifying will be April 29 to May 13.

In 2018, 21 golfers navigated both local and sectional qualifying to make the field of 156 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, in Southampton, N.Y. Of those 21, seven made the 36-hole cut.

Winning the U.S. Open after qualifying

Ken Venturi in 1964 and Orville Moody in 1969 are the only players to win the U.S. Open after navigating local and sectional play.

Gene Littler (1961), Julius Boros (1963), Jerry Pate (1976), Steve Jones (1996), Michael Campbell (2005) and Lucas Glover (2009) all won the U.S. Open as sectional qualifiers.

How to apply

Go to champs.usga.org through April 24 at 5 p.m. ET to enter. The entry fee is $200.

Local qualifying sites for 2019

Golf course City State Date
Marietta Country Club Kennesaw GA 4/29/19
The Club at Hokuli’a Kealakekua HI 4/29/19
The Hills Country Club (Signature Course) Austin TX 4/29/19
Hot Springs Country Club (Arlington Course) Hot Springs AR 4/30/19
UNM Championship Golf Course Albuquerque NM 4/30/19
Butte Creek Golf & Country Club Chico CA 5/1/19
The Country Club of Winter Haven Winter Haven FL 5/1/19
Cog Hill Golf & Country Club (Dubsdread Course) Lemont IL 5/1/19
Highland Golf & Country Club Indianapolis IN 5/1/19
River Landing Golf Club (River Course) Wallace NC 5/1/19
Sewailo Golf Club Tucson AZ 5/2/19
Andalusia Country Club La Quinta CA 5/2/19
The Grand Golf Club San Diego CA 5/2/19
Mission Inn Resort & Club (El Campeon Course) Howey-in-the-Hills FL 5/2/19
Hillendale Country Club Phoenix MD 5/2/19
Country Club of York York PA 5/2/19
Amarillo Country Club Amarillo TX 5/2/19
The Club at Admiral’s Cove (North/West Courses) Jupiter FL 5/3/19
The Country Club at DC Ranch Scottsdale AZ 5/6/19
Sunnyside Country Club Fresno CA 5/6/19
Indian Ridge Country Club (Grove Course) Palm Desert CA 5/6/19
Lyman Orchards Golf Club (Jones Course) Middlefield CT 5/6/19
Lago Mar Country Club Plantation FL 5/6/19
Sawgrass Country Club (East/West Courses) Ponte Vedra Beach FL 5/6/19
Camp Creek Golf Club WaterSound FL 5/6/19
Davenport Country Club Pleasant Valley IA 5/6/19
Ledgemont Country Club Seekonk MA 5/6/19
Muskegon Country Club Muskegon MI 5/6/19
North Oaks Golf Club North Oaks MN 5/6/19
The Golf Club at Creekmoor Raymore MO 5/6/19
Fox Run Golf Club St. Louis MO 5/6/19
Alpine Country Club Demarest NJ 5/6/19
Genoa Lakes Golf Club (Lakes Course) Genoa NV 5/6/19
Laurel Links Country Club Laurel NY 5/6/19
Deerfield Country Club Rochester NY 5/6/19
Makefield Highlands Golf Club Yardley PA 5/6/19
Coyote Ridge Golf Club Carrollton TX 5/6/19
Pete Dye Golf Club Bridgeport WV 5/6/19
Industry Hills Golf Club (Ike Course) City of Industry CA 5/7/19
Ruby Hill Golf Club Pleasanton CA 5/7/19
Collindale Golf Course Fort Collins CO 5/7/19
Morris Park Country Club South Bend IN 5/7/19
Berkshire Hills Country Club Pittsfield MA 5/7/19
Worthington Manor Golf Club Urbana MD 5/7/19
Knollwood Country  Club West Bloomfield MI 5/7/19
Missoula Country Club Missoula MT 5/7/19
Beechmont Country Club Cleveland OH 5/7/19
Gold Mountain Golf Club (Olympic Course) Bremerton WA 5/7/19
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club Maricopa AZ 5/8/19
Oak Creek Golf Club Irvine CA 5/8/19
Ironwood Country Club (South Course) Palm Desert CA 5/8/19
Orange Tree Golf Club Orlando FL 5/8/19
Banyan Cay Resort & Golf Club West Palm Beach FL 5/8/19
TimberStone Golf Course Boise ID 5/8/19
Wichita Country Club Wichita KS 5/8/19
Duke University Golf Club Durham NC 5/8/19
Rockaway Hunting Club Lawrence NY 5/8/19
Gaillardia Country Club Oklahoma City OK 5/8/19
Windber Country Club Salix PA 5/8/19
Holston Hills Country Club Knoxville TN 5/8/19
Gamble Sands Brewster WA 5/8/19
Wild Rock Golf Club Wisconsin Dells WI 5/8/19
Riverton Country Club Riverton WY 5/8/19
RTJ Golf Trail at Silver Lakes (Heartbreaker & Backbreaker Course) Glencoe AL 5/9/19
Bermuda Dunes Country Club (Classic Course) Bermuda Dunes CA 5/9/19
Granite Bay Golf Club Granite Bay CA 5/9/19
La Purisima Golf Course Lompoc CA 5/9/19
CommonGround Golf Course Aurora CO 5/9/19
LPGA International Golf Course (Rees Jones Course) Daytona Beach FL 5/9/19
Eagle Creek Golf & Country Club Naples FL 5/9/19
Cypress Run Golf Club Tarpon Springs FL 5/9/19
Whitewater Creek Country Club Fayetteville GA 5/9/19
Barrington Hills Country Club Barrington IL 5/9/19
Kearney Hill Golf Links Lexington KY 5/9/19
Pinehills Golf Club (Nicklaus Course) Plymouth MA 5/9/19
Champions Run Golf Club Omaha NE 5/9/19
Medford Village Country Club Medford NJ 5/9/19
Columbia Country Club (Ridgewood/Tall Pines Courses) Columbia SC 5/9/19
Jackson Country Club Jackson TN 5/9/19
Hollow Brook Golf Club Cortlandt Manor NY 5/9/19
The Federal Club Glen Allen VA 5/9/19
Phoenix Country Club Phoenix AZ 5/13/19
Palmer Golf Course Palmer AK 5/13/19
Classic Club Palm Desert CA 5/13/19
Pasatiempo Golf Club Santa Cruz CA 5/13/19
Beacon Hall Golf Club Aurora CANADA 5/13/19
Walnut Creek Golf Preserve Westminster CO 5/13/19
Shingle Creek Golf Club Orlando FL 5/13/19
Sara Bay Country Club Sarasota FL 5/13/19
Willoughby Golf Club Stuart FL 5/13/19
Waialae Country Club Honolulu HI 5/13/19
Illini Country Club Springfield IL 5/13/19
Money Hill Golf & Country Club Abita Springs LA 5/13/19
Chaska Town Course Chaska MN 5/13/19
Pinewild Country Club (Magnolia Course) Pinehurst NC 5/13/19
Paiute Golf Resort (Sun Mountain Course) Las Vegas NV 5/13/19
Country Club of Troy Troy NY 5/13/19
Maketewah Country Club Cincinnati OH 5/13/19
Catawba Island Club Port Clinton OH 5/13/19
Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club Powell OH 5/13/19
Waverley Country Club Portland OR 5/13/19
Country Club of Scranton Clarks Summit PA 5/13/19
The Club at Nevillewood Nevillewood PA 5/13/19
Colleton River Club (Dye Course) Bluffton SC 5/13/19
The Country Club of Sioux Falls Sioux Falls SD 5/13/19
Painted Dunes Golf Course El Paso TX 5/13/19
Westwood Golf Club Houston TX 5/13/19
The Club at Comanche Tree (Valley/Hills Courses) Kerrville TX 5/13/19
TPC at Craig Ranch McKinney TX 5/13/19
Riverside Country Club Provo UT 5/13/19

USGA

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home