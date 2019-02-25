USGA announces sites for U.S. Open sectional qualifying

The USGA announced 12 locations for sectional qualifying for June’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Sectional qualifying will be 36-hole events at nine U.S. locations, with other qualifying sites in Japan, England and, for the first time, Canada and will take place after local qualifying.

The 119th U.S. Open Championship is June 13-16 at Pebble Beach Golf Links for the sixth time.

2019 U.S. Open sectional qualifying sites

Monday, May 27

Asia – Kuwana Country Club, Mie Prefecture, Japan

Monday, June 3

Canada – RattleSnake Point Golf Club (Copperhead and Sidewinder Courses), Milton, Ontario

Europe – Walton Heath Golf Club (New and Old Courses), Surrey, England

Monday, May 20

Bent Tree Country Club & Northwood Club, Dallas, Texas

Monday, June 3

Big Canyon Country Club & Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

Streamsong Resort (Black Course), Bowling Green, Fla.

Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Ball Ground, Ga.

Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.

Century Country Club & Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, N.Y.

Brookside Golf & Country Club & Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

Springfield (Ohio) Country Club

Wine Valley Golf Club, Walla Walla, Wash.

“Since 1959 the USGA has conducted two-tiered qualifying to determine a strong and competitive U.S. Open field and to provide an opportunity for thousands of players from around the world to ‘follow their dream’ and earn a spot in our National Open Championship,” John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director of Championships, said in a statement. “This truly open and democratic process, which is unique to major championship golf, is only realized through the support provided by Allied Golf Associations in the United States, as well as the PGA European Tour, Japan Golf Association, and now Golf Canada.”

To be eligible, golfers must have a Handicap Index® 1.4 or lower, or be a professional. Local qualifying is April 29-May 13.

Winning the U.S. Open after qualifying

Ken Venturi in 1964 and Orville Moody in 1969 are the only players to win the U.S. Open after navigating local and sectional play.

Gene Littler (1961), Julius Boros (1963), Jerry Pate (1976), Steve Jones (1996), Michael Campbell (2005) and Lucas Glover (2009) all won the U.S. Open as sectional qualifiers.

How to apply

Go to champs.usga.org through April 24 at 5 p.m. ET to enter. The entry fee is $200.