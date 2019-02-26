2019 Honda Classic: Fantasy golf power rankings

Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka headline a 2019 Honda Classic field that took a big hit from the condensed schedule.

PGA National is one of the toughest non-major courses these guys will see all year and provides a great opportunity to prep for big events on the horizon.

Here are my top 20 fantasy picks for the week.

20. Russell Henley: Hasn’t been very consistent this season, but it’s a good week for the 2014 Honda champ to get back on track.

19. J.T. Poston: Five consecutive cuts made this season and a respectable T-27 finish at the 2017 Honda Classic, his only prior start.

18. Joel Dahmen: Had some solid momentum going this season before missed cuts at Phoenix Open and Genesis.

17. Emiliano Grillo: Finished T-8 last year at PGA National and hasn’t missed a cut this season.

16. Zach Johnson: Fairways and greens are key this week when the wind blows, and a bunch of guys will shoot themselves out of it early.

15. Lucas Glover: He’s been T-17 or better in six of seven starts this season, including a pair of top 10s.

14. Byeong Hun An: Enters with 14 consecutive cuts made and finished T-5 in his Honda debut.

13. Scott Piercy: T-10 in his last start at Pebble and a few good results here, including one top five and a T-17 last year.

12. Alex Noren: Been treading water for most of 2019, but did finish solo third here last year.

11. Luke List: Lost out to Justin Thomas in a playoff last year and is coming off a T-15 at Riviera.

10. Billy Horschel: Finished top-10 in two of his past three starts here and has looked pretty sharp this season.

9. Daniel Berger: Jupiter resident is coming off a T-2 at Puerto Rico Open.

8. Sergio Garcia: Hasn’t missed a cut in eight starts at PGA National and looked good in Mexico.

7. Cameron Smith: Set for Honda debut coming off a T-6 in Mexico and enjoying a sneaky-strong season.

6. Webb Simpson: He’s been Mr. Consistency of late and finished T-5 a year ago at PGA National.

5. Gary Woodland: Another guy who enters in great form and also finished T-2 at the 2017 Honda Classic.

4. Rickie Fowler: The 2017 winner isn’t far removed from victory at Phoenix Open.

3. Adam Scott: Two top-10 finishes over the last month and has dominated this course over the last four years.

2. Brooks Koepka: It’s been a ho-hum start to 2019, but PGA National should be a good fit.

1. Justin Thomas: Defending champ and no reason to think he can’t repeat with the results he’s posted lately.