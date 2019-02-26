2019 Honda Classic: Round 1 & 2 tee times, viewer's guide, pairings, TV info

Defending champion Justin Thomas is among the few big-name notables in South Florida for the PGA Tour’s first stop on the Florida Swing. He’ll be joined at PGA National by Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler.

Here are is a viewer’s guide, tee times, pairings and TV info for the 2019 Honda Classic.

Honda Classic At A Glance

What: 2019 Honda Classic

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Course: PGA National

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,125

Defending champion: Justin Thomas

Purse: $6,800,000

Winner’s Share: $1,224,000

FedExCup: 500 points to winner

Field size: 144

Format: 72-hole stroke play

Buzz: Jack Nicklaus is the only player to ever repeat in this event, back in 1977-78 … Tiger Woods skipped his “hometown” event this week due the revised Florida Swing schedule and the fact he has qualified to play in the WGC events this year … With a victory, Thomas would become the fourth-youngest player to win 10 times on the PGA Tour since 1960, joining Jordan Spieth, Woods and Nicklaus … Fowler is making his sixth start of the season and has one win (2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open ) and a top-five finish at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (T4) … This event features the famous “Bear Trap” – Holes 15, 16 and 17 – which remain among the toughest on the PGA Tour. This run ranks as the third-toughest three-hole run on the PGA Tour in terms of average over par at +0.671 since 2008.

Round 1 & 2 Honda Classic Tee Times

TV Info

Thursday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

Friday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

NBC: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

NBC: 3-7 p.m.