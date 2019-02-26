Arccos Link tracks shots without a smartphone in a pocket

Using a cellular phone on the golf course can be taboo, and their use at many facilities is restricted, but more and more golfers are choosing to stay connected when they play.

Arccos, a shot-tracking system, has required that golfers keep their smartphone in a pocket so the system can register shots and compile data accurately, but for golfers who prefer to keep their phone tucked away in their golf bag or leave it somewhere in the cart, the company now offers Arccos Link.

Compatible with both Apple and Android smartphones, Arccos Link weighs 25 grams and is 2.25 inches long and 1.25 inches wide. Designed to be clipped to a belt, pants or a pocket, it has an internal GPS system and can detect second-generation Arccos sensors, Cobra Connect clubs, Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors and Arccos Caddie Smart Grips.

Weather resistant and capable of working for up to 10 hours on a charge, Arccos Link can wirelessly gather shot data as you play and relay it to your smartphone’s Arccos app during or after you play, eliminating the need to keep your phone in your pocket.

Using the data collected by Arccos Link, the app analytically breaks down a player’s game and tracks performance both within a round and over time. It shows where every shot was played by overlaying data onto a Google Maps image of the course you are playing and reveals how far you typically hit each club, tracks your accuracy, counts greens in regulation, shows where you tend to miss and much more.

Pre-sale of Arccos Link is underway now for $59.99, and the product is expected to be available starting this summer for $79.99.