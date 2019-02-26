ST ANDREWS, Scotland – Tiger Woods and Rory McIlory will be the headline acts when the Open Championship returns to Royal Liverpool in 2022.

The R&A announced Tuesday that the Hoylake course will stage the game’s oldest championship for the 13th time from July 14-17th 2022. It will be the 151st running of the championship. The Open was first played at Hoylake in 1897 when amateur Harold Hilton won for a second time following his 1892 victory at Muirfield.

McIlroy won the last Open to be played at Royal Liverpool, taking the 2014 Championship to earn his third major victory. Woods won the 2006 Open at Hoylake, his third time lifting the old claret jug.

R&A chief executive had previously stated the governing body’s intention to choose an English course 12 months after the 150th Open Championship is to be staged at St Andrews in 2021. Expect the governing body to return to Scotland in 2023, with Muirfield expected to get the nod over Trump Turnberry.

“We’ve had some great winners at Hoylake, particularly the last two with Tiger Woods in playing what was unbelievably good links golf, and Rory McIlroy winning in 2014,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said.

Woods used a 2-iron to bring Hoylake to its knees in its first staging of the championship since Roberto de Vicenzo’s 1967 victory. McIlroy went wire to wire to run out a 2-shot winner over Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia.