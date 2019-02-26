Irons used by top 10 in strokes gained approach the green

With the West Coast Swing complete and most members of the PGA Tour having played at least three or four tournaments this season, statistics can start to be more meaningful.

One of the most important stats related to winning is strokes gained approach the green. It measures how well a golfer performs on shots hit from beyond 30 yards of the green that are not tee shots. Players who rank highly tend to create more birdie chances and avoid carding big, round-busting scores.

The list below reveals the players who rank among the top 10 in strokes gained: approach the green on the PGA Tour so far this season and their irons of choice.

10. Marc Leishman, 0.819



IRONS: Callaway X Forged 2018 (3-9), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 130X shafts