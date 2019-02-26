Tiger-Phil rivalry resumes next week at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Phil Mickelson will be playing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando next week, joining, among others, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

This will mark the third time since their $9 million winner-take-all match in Las Vegas that Woods and Mickelson have competed in the same PGA Tour event. They each played in the Genesis Open and at the WGC-Mexico Championship. This will be Mickelson’s first time playing at Bay Hill since 2013.

Mickelson won their “Match” in Las Vegas last Nov. 23 by one shot on the 22nd hole. In the Genesis, Woods was T15 at 6-under, while Mickelson was T37, four shots behind. At the WGC-Mexico, Woods rallied on Sunday to post a T10 finish at 8-under, while Mickelson struggled in defense of his Mexico City championship before surging to an even-par finish tied for 39th place.

Tiger vs Lefty – By the Numbers

PGA Tour wins; Tiger Woods 80, Phil Mickelson 44

Better Finish In Common Events: Tiger Woods leads Mickelson 154-91-7.

Better Finish In Common Events in 2019: Tiger Woods leads 2-0.

Better Finish In Common Events in 2018: Tied 7-7 (not including “The Match”)

Career PGA Tour Earnings: Tiger Woods: $115,846,945 – Phil Mickelson $90,243,604

Woods enjoys a significant advantage over anyone else playing at Bay Hill next week. He has won the tournament eight times in 18 starts.