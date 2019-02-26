USGA announces 2019 U.S. Women's Open sectional qualifying sites

The countdown is on for the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open at Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, S.C.

The USGA announced on Tuesday the sectional qualifying sites for this year’s tournament, the 74th U.S. Women’s Open, which will be staged May 30-June 2.

In all, there are 25 qualifying sites, including four international courses, from April 22–May 8.

The championship is open to female professionals and amateurs with a Handicap Index not exceeding 2.4.

To apply, go to champs.usga.org before Wednesday, April 17, at 5 p.m. The entry fee is $200.

2019 qualifying sites

Monday, April 22

Ohtone Country Club, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan

Tuesday, April 23

Forsgate Country Club (Banks Course), Monroe Township, N.J.

Wednesday, April 24

Industry Hills Golf Club (Ike Course), City of Industry, Calif.

Thursday, April 25

Dream Park Country Club, Incheon, Republic of Korea

OGA Golf Course, Woodburn, Ore.

Monday, April 29

Contra Costa Country Club, Pleasanton, Calif.

Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

Country Club of Ocala, Ocala, Fla.

Starmount Forest Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

Tuesday, April 30

Springfield Golf & Country Club, Springfield, Va.

Thursday, May 2

Canyon Creek Country Club, Richardson, Texas

Sunday, May 5

Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong, People’s Republic of China

Monday, May 6

Pinnacle Peak Country Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Marin Country Club, Novato, Calif.

Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo.

Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Fla.

The Wanderers Club, Wellington, Fla.

Druid Hills Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.

Oahu Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

Elgin Country Club, Elgin, Ill.

TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

Chartiers Country Club, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tuesday, May 7

Buckinghamshire Golf Club, Buckinghamshire, England

Rush Creek Golf Club, Maple Grove, Minn.

Wednesday, May 8

The Clubs of Kingwood (Island Course), Kingwood, Texas

Note: Sectional qualifying sites and dates are subject to change. For the most up-to-date list, go to usga.org/applytoplay.