2019 Honda Classic: Top gambling picks and betting odds

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Greetings from the 2019 Honda Classic, where a schedule change hasn’t dampened our golf gambling enthusiasm one bit.

We sat out the WGC-Mexico Championship due to a schedule conflict and can’t wait to get back in the saddle with more winners this week. Went 2-1 on Genesis Open for a total haul of +95 tokens (think dollars, but with no monetary value). That brings our season total to +575 tokens for a hot start to 2019.

It’s been a low-key couple of days at PGA National ahead of Thursday’s Round 1, but we’re ready to get this thing started and have our eye on a few key plays.

Here are my favorite bets for the 2019 Genesis Open. All odds courtesy of the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas and Points Bet.

Adam Scott (+105) over Gary Woodland

100 tokens

Risking 100 to win 105 on Scott. Really hard to bet against Woodland right now, which is why we’re getting underdog odds on Scott. Woodland has six top 10 finishes in 10 starts this season and was runner-up at the 2017 Honda Classic. He’s also sleeping in his own bed this week as a resident at nearby Delray Beach, which brings us to something he talked about in a Tuesday press conference. Woodland said he thinks it’s harder to play a ‘home game’ on Tour because there are so many friends and family you’re trying to see while juggling ticket requests and increased media obligations due to the lack of big names this year on top of normal tournament prep. PGA National is a bit of a hike from Scott’s residence in Switzerland, and the Aussie has been lights out on this course. He won in 2016 and hasn’t finished worse than T-14 in his last four Honda starts. Wish he wasn’t matched up against a player as consistent as Woodland, but we’ll take our chances here.

Byeong-Hun An (-105) over Luke List

105 tokens

Risking 105 to win 100 on An. List is a slight favorite here thanks to a runner-up finish at last year’s Honda Classic and a strong start this season with two top-5s in the fall. Hasn’t been quite the same through four starts in 2019 – missed cut, T-40, missed cut, T-15. An comes into the week with 14 consecutive cuts made, and he finished T-5 in his PGA National debut last season. We believe consistency is huge for these purposes – A T-30 finish might not look like much on paper, but it’s often good enough to win an individual matchup. So we’re rolling with An and hoping he can prove us right.

Last week: +95 tokens

Season total: +575 tokens