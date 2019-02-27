Aaron Rodgers draws big crowd at PGA Tour Champions pro-am

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers always draws a crowd.

On Wednesday, he proved it again when he showed up at Omni Tucson National to play golf in the pro-am at the Cologuard Classic PGA Tour Champions event.

More than 100 or so fans, many dressed in Rodgers’ No. 12 jersey, many others donning Cheeseheads, lined up along the rope near the first tee box, hoping to get an autograph.

Rodgers was also a big draw earlier this month in the Pebble Beach pro-am, when he was grouped with Hosung Choi, he of the viral-video swing.

Also playing in the Cologuard Classic pro-am is Arizona Wildcats football coach Kevin Sumlin.

John Smoltz is in the field on a sponsor exemption for his first PGA Tour Champions event. The Hall of Fame pitcher and former National League Cy Young Award winner is going to use the first of his three exemptions this week.

Smoltz will be competing against defending tournament champion Steve Stricker as well as Darren Clarke, Retief Goosen, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Jerry Kelly, Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman, Scott McCarron, Colin Montgomerie, José María Olazábal and Hal Sutton.

Also getting sponsor exemptions: former University of Arizona golfers David Berganio and Robert Gamez and two-time major championship winner John Daly.