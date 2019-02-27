Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
FootJoy's Flex shoe takes a new approach to spikeless traction and comfort

By February 27, 2019 6:19 pm

For golfers who love playing in shoes with a traditional appearance, FootJoy offers the 1857 Collection, DryJoys and Icons. For golfers who want something more modern, there is the Tour-S, Pro/SL and the new Fury. Now, for golfers who want an athletic shoe as at home on the fairways and greens as it is in the clubhouse and around town, FootJoy offers the Flex.

Available in white, navy and black, the Flex ($89.99) looks like a running shoe or footwear that might be worn to the gym, but the outsole’s multidirectional traction elements, made from Versa-Trax rubber, were designed to grab the grass and keep the player planted to the ground during a swing. However, they do not protrude very much, and since the Flex is spikeless, the shoe also can handle walking on smooth surfaces easily.

FootJoy Flex

The Flex looks like an athletic shoe, but its sole is at home on the course. (FootJoy)

To provide extra lateral support, FootJoy designed a large strap on each side of the shoe. When the laces are tightened, they pull the side straps up and increase the lateral support.

To enhance breathability and comfort, FootJoy gave the Flex a lightweight mesh upper and an EVA midsole to provide extra cushioning.

