Rickie Fowler helps Puma create the new Ignite Proadapt shoe

Gear: Puma Ignite Proadapt golf shoes

Price: $200

Available: March 13

From a style perspective, few golfers have made a more significant impact on golf than Rickie Fowler. He tends to opt for bold colors, technical fabrics and modern designs, but he also spends hours every week hitting balls and walking golf courses, so his footwear must be functional.

At the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, which Fowler won, the 30-year-old wore a new shoe that he developed with Puma, the Ignite Proadapt. Fowler provided feedback and ideas to Puma designers while they created and prototyped the shoes, and starting in about two weeks, you will be able to wear them, too.

To provide golfers with traction throughout the swing, the Ignite Proadapt comes standard with nine SoftSpike dual-durometer Tornado cleats and a sole that holds strategically placed traction elements.

The soft polyurethane (PU) insoles help to make the shoes comfortable, while a proprietary polyurethane foam in the sole that Puma calls Ignite Foam provides extra cushioning. According to Puma, Ignite Foam is not affected by temperature and does not break down as quickly as other cushioning materials, so golfers can expect more energy return and a softer feel as they walk from shot to shot.

The shoe’s upper is made from leather, and the Ignite Proadapt comes with a one-year waterproof warranty.

The Ignite Proadapt will be available in white, black and gray, but the company plans to release several limited edition versions during the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship and at other times in 2019.