Alex Cejka disqualified from Honda Classic

Alex Cejka was disqualified from the Honda Classic on Thursday for using “greens-reading materials that did not fit the new scale allowed” according to a PGA Tour media official.

Cejka had completed 14 holes when his first round abruptly ended.

Cameron Tringale and Ryan Palmer finished their rounds as a twosome.

The pro golf tours unveiled a host of new rules for 2019, and information about reading putting greens is among those.

According to the USGA’s website on greens-reading materials:

The interpretation limits the size and scale of detailed putting-green maps and any similar electronic or digital materials that a player may use during a round to assist with reading his or her line of play on the putting green.

It’s unknown if that was the infraction that tripped up Cejka. The Green Reading Material Resources page on the USGA website is quite detailed and describes a number of potential rules violations.

Check back later for an update to this story.