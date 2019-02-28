Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Ernie Els bitten by 'Bear Trap', finishes with 66 at Honda Classic

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ernie Els bitten by 'Bear Trap', finishes with 66 at Honda Classic

PGA Tour

Ernie Els bitten by 'Bear Trap', finishes with 66 at Honda Classic

By February 28, 2019 1:11 pm

By: |

Ernie Els finished in an early five-way tie for second place Thursday after recording a 66 in the first round of the Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Els trailed Jhonattan Vegas, who was 6-under par after morning play.

The 49-year-old South Africa native, who hosts a charity event for children with autism at PGA National each year, began on No. 10 and recorded birdies on two of his first three holes. Els finished the round at 4-under, with six birdies and a double-bogey.

Els’ first shot on the 15h hole— the beginning on the course’s infamous “Bear Trap”— fell into the water, 10 yards short of the hole. The mishap led to the double-bogey on the par-3 hole, Els sole blemish of the round.

Els participated in the Genesis Open from Feb. 14-17 and completed the final round tied for 56th, finishing at 2-over.

To counter the double-bogey, Els nearly eagled the par-4 eighth hole with his second shot. Els’ second shot on the eighth hole can be watched below.

, , , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home