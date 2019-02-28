Ernie Els bitten by 'Bear Trap', finishes with 66 at Honda Classic

Ernie Els finished in an early five-way tie for second place Thursday after recording a 66 in the first round of the Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Els trailed Jhonattan Vegas, who was 6-under par after morning play.

The 49-year-old South Africa native, who hosts a charity event for children with autism at PGA National each year, began on No. 10 and recorded birdies on two of his first three holes. Els finished the round at 4-under, with six birdies and a double-bogey.

Els’ first shot on the 15h hole— the beginning on the course’s infamous “Bear Trap”— fell into the water, 10 yards short of the hole. The mishap led to the double-bogey on the par-3 hole, Els sole blemish of the round.

Els participated in the Genesis Open from Feb. 14-17 and completed the final round tied for 56th, finishing at 2-over.

To counter the double-bogey, Els nearly eagled the par-4 eighth hole with his second shot. Els’ second shot on the eighth hole can be watched below.