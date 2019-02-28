Justin Thomas trims tree with approach at Honda Classic (VIDEO)

Justin Thomas showed plenty of bite when it came to the bark on the back nine at PGA National Thursday in the 2019 Honda Classic.

Thomas lodged his tee shot on the 508-yard, par-4 10th hole just behind and beside a tree along the right-side rough. Surrounded by a gauntlet of fans and little room to spare in front of the tree, Thomas punched out a shot that pushed his ball 165 yards to the right-side bunker.

Thomas’ club head was stopped cold by the tree, as its impact shredded away several pieces of tree bark and made everyone watch cringe just a bit.

Ouch.

Thomas’ club appeared to be slightly bent afterward.

A swift chip out of the bunker left him with a potential par on the hole. But he two-putted from eight feet and had to settle for bogey.

The defending Honda Classic champion, Thomas kept close to the top of the leaderboard through his front nine, moving to 4-under and into a tie for second place before that first bogey of the day on No. 10.

Thomas was 3-under after 12 holes Thursday.