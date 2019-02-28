2019 Honda Classic 1st Round Live Blog: PGA Tour swings back into Florida

Justin Thomas begins defense of his Honda Classic championship Thursday at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel and Thomas begin play from the 1st tee at 12:35 p.m. Eastern. Thomas has been playing well this season, with five top-10 finishes in his seven starts. He beat Luke List here 2018. Fowler won the Honda in 2017.

Among the other featured pairings: Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer head out at 12:25 p.m. across the par-70, 7,125-yard course.

The course designed by Jack Nicklaus features a back-nine, three-hole stretch aptly called the “Bear Trap.” Holes 15, 16 and 17 form the third-toughest stretch on the PGA Tour. The 434-yard, par-4 16th is more water than hole.

Follow our live blog here all day:

TV Info

Thursday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.